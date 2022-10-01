ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

St. Louis211—4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Thomas, Leivo), 1:05. 2, St. Louis, Neighbours 1 (Buchnevich, Leivo), 11:42 (pp). Penalties_Sustr, MIN (High Sticking), 9:22; Petan, MIN (Delay of Game), 11:10; Highmore, STL (Slashing), 12:07; Duhaime, MIN (Tripping), 15:43; Krug, STL (Roughing), 19:46. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Walker 1...
Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Penalties_Roy, LV (Hooking), 10:46. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Penalties_Carcone, ARI (Hooking), 6:45; Cotter, LV (Slashing), 9:10; Kolyachonok, ARI (Roughing), 16:23; Pachal, LV (Roughing), 16:23; Carcone, ARI (Roughing), 16:23.
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

Montreal022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, DeBrincat 1 (Pinto, Giroux), 3:13 (pp). Penalties_Savard, MTL (Cross Checking), 2:43; Xhekaj, MTL (Fighting), 12:51; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (Roughing), 12:51; Kastelic, OTT (Fighting), 12:51; Harvey-Pinard, MTL (Boarding), 14:20; Chabot, OTT (Cross Checking), 14:20. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (Sanderson, DeBrincat), 5:52. 3, Montreal,...
Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to...
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 1, 2:09 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Bellows, Martin), 16:13 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 1 (Pelech, Bailey), 18:22 (sh). Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Tippett 1 (Laughton, Hayes), 5:05. 5, Philadelphia, Laczynski 1 (Deslauriers, Braun), 8:53. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Nelson, Pelech), 12:19. Overtime_7, N.Y....
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0

Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
National League Glance

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
