Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
St. Louis211—4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Thomas, Leivo), 1:05. 2, St. Louis, Neighbours 1 (Buchnevich, Leivo), 11:42 (pp). Penalties_Sustr, MIN (High Sticking), 9:22; Petan, MIN (Delay of Game), 11:10; Highmore, STL (Slashing), 12:07; Duhaime, MIN (Tripping), 15:43; Krug, STL (Roughing), 19:46. Second Period_3, St. Louis, Walker 1...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Vegas202—4 First Period_1, Vegas, Hayes 1 (Amadio), 8:53. 2, Vegas, Hayes 2 (Amadio, Hutton), 13:57. Penalties_Roy, LV (Hooking), 10:46. Second Period_3, Arizona, Maccelli 1 (Hayton, Nemeth), 4:19. 4, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Guenther), 6:01. Penalties_Carcone, ARI (Hooking), 6:45; Cotter, LV (Slashing), 9:10; Kolyachonok, ARI (Roughing), 16:23; Pachal, LV (Roughing), 16:23; Carcone, ARI (Roughing), 16:23.
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
Montreal022—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, DeBrincat 1 (Pinto, Giroux), 3:13 (pp). Penalties_Savard, MTL (Cross Checking), 2:43; Xhekaj, MTL (Fighting), 12:51; Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (Roughing), 12:51; Kastelic, OTT (Fighting), 12:51; Harvey-Pinard, MTL (Boarding), 14:20; Chabot, OTT (Cross Checking), 14:20. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Giroux 1 (Sanderson, DeBrincat), 5:52. 3, Montreal,...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. 1-ran for Montero in the 9th. E_Barnes (4). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Toglia (8), Montero (15), Lux (20). HR_Rodgers (13), off Urías; Bouchard (3), off Urías; Grichuk (19), off Heaney; Gallo (7), off Feltner. RBIs_Rodgers (63), Bouchard (11), Grichuk 2 (73), Hampson (15), Bellinger (67), Gallo (23).
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3
Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Laughton 1, 2:09 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 1 (Bellows, Martin), 16:13 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 1 (Pelech, Bailey), 18:22 (sh). Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Tippett 1 (Laughton, Hayes), 5:05. 5, Philadelphia, Laczynski 1 (Deslauriers, Braun), 8:53. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Nelson, Pelech), 12:19. Overtime_7, N.Y....
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0
Two outs when winning run scored. E_Raley (1), Walls (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 5. 2B_Walls (18), Wong (3). HR_Bogaerts (15), off Poche. RBIs_Arroyo (35), Bogaerts 4 (73). Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri); Boston 1 (Wong). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 5. Runners moved...
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
E_Brown (6), Acevedo (3). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Oakland 11. 2B_Trout (27), Kemp (24). SB_Pache (2). S_Stassi (1). HBP_Irvin 2 (Ohtani,Rendon). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little. T_3:07. A_8,189 (46,847).
Porterville Recorder
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m. Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB・
