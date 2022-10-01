Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan Animal Shelter Pumpkin-Fest underway
BLOUNTVILLE — If you’re looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County’s Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol. The nonprofit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
recordpatriot.com
Coal jobs are almost gone. Could a casino help rescue southwest Virginia?
BRISTOL, Va. - Sonya Ratliff and about a dozen friends put on sparkly clothes and left early on a Tuesday morning to celebrate another mom's birthday. In years past, that might have meant brunch. Now, in this Bible Belt town on the edge of the Appalachian Mountains, it means slot...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said these concerned citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has...
wjhl.com
The River to host 10th annual Craft & Goodies Fair
(WJHL) Stacy Larsen, Executive Director for The River tells us about their upcoming event to be held Saturday from 10am – 2pm in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 105 South Boone Street in Johnson City. There will be a variety of hand crafted items and many tasty treats including baked hand pies made on the spot. There will be live music by the Bluebirds, door prizes every hour, and a Game of Chance for the opportunity to win a night at the Carnegie with a complementary couples massage and gift certificate to Wellingtons. All proceeds benefit The River ministry serving women and children through a variety of supportive services and the practice of radical hospitality.
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
Kingsport Times-News
Paterson, Tolan, Bradley appearance postponed because of weather
BRISTOL — The Monday, Oct. 3, appearance of authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie Tolan, and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley has been postponed because of travel delays and weather related to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Music historians reflect on Loretta Lynn’s death
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After the death of Loretta Lynn, local country music historians are mourning her passing in their own way. “It’s something that you know is going to come at some point, but it’s always a sad and a shocking time,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country […]
WDBJ7.com
Energy technology testbed will be developed in SW Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of what he calls a first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed in Southwest Virginia that will “provide land as laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation.”. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be in Wise...
Johnson City Press
Kitchen of Hope in need of volunteers to feed Jesus' sheep
KINGSPORT — It’s called the Kitchen of Hope. Hope stands for Helping Other People Eat. Those “other people” are the homeless and low-income citizens of Kingsport. For 23 years, the Kitchen of Hope has fed them six days a week. Today, it needs your help to continue its mission.
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022
Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2, the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
Kingsport Times-News
Motorists should expect delays crossing Boone Lake on 11E
Motorists traveling on State Route 34 (US 11E) in Washington County should be aware of road construction activities that will affect traffic. On Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4, traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes of the Devault bridges over Boone Lake. One lane remains closed 24/7 on SR34 (US 11E) between Knob Creek Dock Road and Shady Lane during the ongoing bridge repair project.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options focusing on a variety of subjects — from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
JC Tiebreakers announces 3,000 sqft expansion
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday. “We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton sisters find success at opposite ends of the world
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine a dream coming true about opening a restaurant featuring exotic food for people in an exotic land and the restaurant being such a hit that there are constant lines of hungry diners outside the door impatiently wating to come inside and satisfy their curiosity and cravings.
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
