Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets

Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
NFL fan falls to his death from stadium escalator at Steelers vs Jets game

An NFL fan fell to his death from an escalator after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.The incident took place shortly after the Jets bested the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with police and emergency services responding to the scene at around 4.45pm.The man was cared for on the scene and he was later taken to a hospital in the area where he died, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the deceased as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania.The Mobile Crime...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
