An NFL fan fell to his death from an escalator after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.The incident took place shortly after the Jets bested the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with police and emergency services responding to the scene at around 4.45pm.The man was cared for on the scene and he was later taken to a hospital in the area where he died, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the deceased as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania.The Mobile Crime...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO