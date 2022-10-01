Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
NFL fan falls to his death from stadium escalator at Steelers vs Jets game
An NFL fan fell to his death from an escalator after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.The incident took place shortly after the Jets bested the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with police and emergency services responding to the scene at around 4.45pm.The man was cared for on the scene and he was later taken to a hospital in the area where he died, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the deceased as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca, Pennsylvania.The Mobile Crime...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -175 on the...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Carolina Hurricanes: NHL preseason time, TV, live stream
The Buffalo Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, October 4 (10/4/2022) as the NHL preseason continues. The game will be broadcast on MSG in market, and nationwide on NHL Network. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The Sabres...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 5 game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 5 game, the first game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
How to watch ESPN’s ‘Truth Be Told: The Fight for Women’s Professional Soccer’ | Time, TV channel, live stream, more
ESPN E60 investigates allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. In the fall of 2021, the entire league was going through a crisis that had many coaches and executives fired. The commissioner resigned, and the owner of the marquee franchises was forced to sell their controlling interests in the team. How did it all happen? What led to the games being canceled?
How to watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: NBA preseason time, TV, live stream
The New York Knicks kick off the 2022 NBA Preseason against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 4 (10/4/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MSG in market, and nationwide on TNT. It can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream. The Knicks...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers (report)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 2-1 Denver Broncos
