Whitewater, KS

Circle volleyball sweeps Collegiate, Augusta

AUGUSTA, Kansas—In poker, four aces usually means a winning hand. Tuesday night, Circle 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter Jacqueline Corcoran served four consecutive aces against Collegiate, providing the third-ranked Thunderbirds (19-3) enough of a cushion to shut down the Spartans (20-10) in the middle game of volleyball triangular at Augusta. They went on to a 25-20 and 25-16 sweep.
AUGUSTA, KS
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
KANSAS STATE
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
ESU mourns loss of retired professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
EMPORIA, KS
Fired professor worried about Emporia State’s future

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Educators are not only worried for the livelihood of their families, but also the quality of education at the university following their unplanned departure. “I asked them what grounds did they make these decisions, and they didn’t give me a grounds,” ESU Professor of History Christopher Lovett said. “I said how can […]
EMPORIA, KS
Louis’ Rose Hill Café

If you asked Louis Foreman what it takes to be a successful restaurant in Rose Hill, he would say something like this: blood, sweat and tears. Moving to Kansas 32 years ago from Louisiana and pivoting from musical teacher to restaurant owner, Foreman has shown up for the community for the last 25 years.
ROSE HILL, KS
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
OLPE, KS
Body found in west Wichita park

Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning

Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
EMPORIA, KS
Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Man hurt in early-morning shooting in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 38-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning on the city's northeast side. Officers were dispatched at around 3:45 a.m. to a shooting in the 1400 block of North Pinecrest, near 13th and Oliver. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
WICHITA, KS

