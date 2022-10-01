ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Christian Brothers College rolls in road win at Bishop Chatard

By Phillip B. Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM79n_0iHfnGIa00

By Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Brothers College lived up to its reputation as a high-powered Missouri juggernaut which was bigger, stronger and faster than host Bishop Chatard on Friday night.

The only question was how much would the outmanned home underdogs fight? Chatard fell behind early but hung around, closing the deficit to 10 points in the second quarter.

That’s when Christian Brothers showed why the Cadets are Class 6 defending state champions and ranked No. 1 in Missouri. That’s also when talented senior running back Jeremiyah Love kicked into high gear with three consecutive touchdown runs, including a 32-yard burst to close the first half.

Love’s only second-half carry was for a 15-yard TD on the opening possession to push the advantage to 31 and the Cadets cruised to an impressive 55-24 road triumph.

The Cadets (5-1) rushed for 290 yards on 31 carries. Love needed just eight carries to go for 102 yards and three scores.

“I feel like he was made in a lab,” Chatard senior linebacker and team captain Isaac Fischer said of Love. “They have three guys who are probably the fastest guys I’ve ever seen on a field. We haven’t seen speed like that. We won’t see speed like that again. (Love) was really good. I know he’s got (college) offers. He can go wherever he wants.”

CBC senior running back Dylan Van added 94 yards rushing on just seven carries with two TDs.

“Everybody knows him, he’s a big star right now,” Van said of Love, “but I think I’ve got every move he’s got.”

Cadets coach Scott Pingel was aware the Trojans had a lot of two-way players and was confident his team could wear down a feisty foe. Christian Brothers returned three talented running backs as well as a massive offensive line with 290-pound blockers, so as Pingel said, “that was going to butter our bread.”

Love was actually hard on himself afterward, saying he graded his effort as a “B.”

“My game, I could have done better,” he said. “We try to stay humble. We always put in the work and stay disciplined. We know we’re a good team, but I don’t think we’re a state championship-winning team yet. We’ve still got a little more work to do. We’ve got to have more discipline.”

It’s safe to say others were more impressed by the back’s ability to swiftly shift past tacklers, making so many grab air.

“They were so fast offensively, our kids were there and our kids couldn’t catch ‘em,” said Chatard coach Rob Doyle Sr. “Offensively, we put points on the board. Against a normal team, that’s a pretty good night. We just couldn’t keep up with their speed.”

Pingel conceded Love is fun to watch.

“He’s pretty special,” the Cadets coach said. “There were times we were running inside zone, he just sees something and bounces outside. It’s instinctive. We keep telling our linemen, keep blocking because we don’t know where he’s going to hit it.”

What also helped the visitors this night was a solid passing game as junior quarterback Cole McKey completed 13 of 17 passes for 153 yards and two TDs. Junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan opened the scoring with a 51-yard TD reception and later added a 6-yard TD rush early in the second quarter to make it 20-3.

“We left a couple out there, but I thought our guys bounced back when things weren’t going well,” Pingel said. “This is the first time our quarterback has done a nice job of running the entire offense and throwing it well, so I’m excited about the future.”

Chatard (4-3) fought back with its passing game. Senior quarterback Drew VanFleet completed 23 of 37 passes for 212 yards and two TDs. VanFleet threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jef Waugh and a 28-yard scoring strike to Colin Guy.

The Trojans needed to air it out because the ground game managed just 38 yards on 22 carries.

“We told our kids, ‘Hey, it’s a big challenge. Just fight as hard as you can. We’re going to play Chatard football and we’re going to hit ‘em,’” the Trojans coach said. “We did that, but they have such an overwhelming level of talent. You’ve got seven or eight Division I kids like they do, that’s a tough call for a normal team.

“We’ll never see another team that good and I expect our kids to play with toughness and character, which they did, they always do, that’s the mark of our program. Most nights, that’s going to carry us home. Against a team like that, I’m not sure what else we could have done.”

Christian Brothers College at Bishop Chatard football

Photos from Mark Evrard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Stcc_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eI1wn_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14V6j8_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2St28D_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lrzK_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBxkG_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gc1P9_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BM2sT_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBLv6_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YolzO_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUNx5_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232F8R_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xol3Q_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2priWr_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jegMY_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHTvM_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfG5T_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTHkY_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqbUP_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DY18E_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Lzw3_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uHg6_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zte7_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6EwK_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UfG0H_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzhCY_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ku2J_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxSgY_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xgwa_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kD3s3_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jy93m_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxgY5_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eqcyw_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497cWz_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17N77F_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJnPY_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eoXW_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXOAo_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03npm5_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193ZgX_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSSUc_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VItsJ_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajVi2_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prhAG_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYqXS_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIJpO_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa073_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yvcov_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGZNo_0iHfnGIa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trPfU_0iHfnGIa00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-40 in Arkansas blocked by fiery truck wreck

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m.: ARDOT cameras show traffic slowly moving again in both direction on I-40. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was closed Tuesday afternoon because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT said. Cameras showed a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
wvlt.tv

Here’s a breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’ in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, here is what the “Move Over Law” means for drivers across Tennessee. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two Memphis paramedics were...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cadets#Jeremiyah Love#Cbc
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Off to the races for annual Terrapin Derby

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday Lepanto held its 92nd annual Terrapin Derby. For those who aren’t familiar . . . it’s a turtle race!. The race has been growing each year, bringing in more than the previous year. Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore spoke with one firefighter that said he has spoken with people from as far away as Ireland regarding the event.
LEPANTO, AR
actionnews5.com

Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
MEMPHIS, TN
I Love Memphis

Free Memphis Outdoor Art Experience: Brooks Outside

If you love art—both classical and contemporary—a stop at the Brooks Museum in Overton Park is a must-do in Memphis. From permanent exhibits featuring 17th century European works to sculptures from the African Diaspora to modern Southern artists like Carroll Cloar, the Brooks will appeal to any art fan.
MEMPHIS, TN
storyboardmemphis.org

LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on

StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

MSCS board delays start of superintendent search

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board has delayed the start of its search for a new superintendent to replace Joris Ray, so that its newest members can get up to speed on the process.The board initially planned to discuss the search during its monthly committee meetings Tuesday. But newly appointed board Chair Althea Greene said she decided to push the conversation off for several weeks. During that time, Greene said, she will...
MEMPHIS, TN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy