ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

New Tesla charging station opens in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — New Tesla charging stations are now up and running in Beaumont. The station is limited to Tesla vehicles and is located at the Walden Park Shopping Center at 5780 Walden Road. There are 12 Superchargers at the station, which are available 24/7 for up to 250...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management

A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Society
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willis Carrier
kjas.com

Power line falls setting field on fire

With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
JASPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Electric Power#Power Plants#Cool Air#Cornell University#The Buffalo Forge Company
12NewsNow

Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Orange Leader

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kjas.com

Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy