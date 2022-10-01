Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
New Tesla charging station opens in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Tesla charging stations are now up and running in Beaumont. The station is limited to Tesla vehicles and is located at the Walden Park Shopping Center at 5780 Walden Road. There are 12 Superchargers at the station, which are available 24/7 for up to 250...
Port Arthur News
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
theadvocate.com
Shifting winds? Hurricane-hit Lake Charles forecast to see state's fastest economic growth
The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up. In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area...
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Police Department receives mobile graphics for patrol vehicles
PORT ARTHUR — If you've noticed a change in some PAPD patrol units, you aren't alone. The mobile graphics are part of a push to highlight the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program. Read the press release from the Port Arthur Police Department below:. Port Arthur Police Department would...
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
Mauriceville goat makes it quarterfinals of world's largest pet competition, needs votes to advance
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A Mauriceville animal has made to the quarterfinals of the world's largest pet competition and needs help to win it all. Sylvie is a goat from Mauriceville and is competing to be America’s Favorite Pet. The pet who wins will get $10,000 and will, "pounce into the spotlight with a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine."
kjas.com
Power line falls setting field on fire
With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
Orange Leader
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
Orange Leader
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Beaumont seeks proposals for old AT&T building purchase, development
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a proposals request for the purchase and redevelopment of the former AT&T building in downtown. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 29, 2022.) The building is located at 555 Main Street and is a 2.701-acre riverfront lot.
kjas.com
Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
'She was a wonderful lady to work for' : Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Lynn...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Comments / 0