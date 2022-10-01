Read full article on original website
COVID Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 8 Upstate New York Counties
As we get deeper into fall and spend more time indoors, the number of Upstate New York counties receiving the "high" COVID community level designation has ticked back up. As the weather gets colder and we are spending more time in close quarters it is not a surprise that the CDC is reporting high community levels of COVID in 9 New York counties, including eight Upstate and five in the Capital Region. The latest designation is based on data from the week of September 21 - 27, 2022.
Masks Make Comeback as COVID Cases Increase in Central New York
The masks are back in Central New York. Covid cases are on the rise in several counties across the state and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending putting the face masks back on. The CDC masking recommendations are broken down into three levels - low, medium, and high,...
Doctors worry not enough people getting bivalent COVID boosters
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a push to get boosted on Long Island following a surge in COVID deaths over the summer.While a new booster is ready, local health officials say not many people are getting them, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. The Vaxmobile was out in Mineola - catching eyes and offering the brand new bivalent booster. "I was passing by. I was coming from the courthouse," said Marie Jokum, who made a beeline for her COVID booster after learning the latest startling statistics.COVID deaths from June to September this year nearly doubled compared to 2021 and tripled over 2020. "COVID...
NBC New York
9 New York Counties Back at ‘High' Risk, Masking Advised Amid COVID Uptick
For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus. As of Thursday, the CDC identified nine counties in New York state that met the criteria, w...
beckersspine.com
New York orthopedic group adds 3 physicians
Orlin & Cohen orthopedic subspecialty group added three physicians to its New York-based network of practices. The practice's locations across Long Island offer diagnostic testing, physical therapy and pain management, according to an email shared with Becker's on Oct. 3. Matthew Boylan, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, is joining the group's...
WKTV
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State
Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New business filings were up a little from last week, with 35 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties this week. The new businesses include a medical supply company and a new restaurant in Syracuse.
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY
OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
Restore NY Comptroller’s oversight weakened by Cuomo (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul could exorcise another ghost of the Cuomo administration by enacting legislation restoring the New York state Comptroller’s oversight of certain state contracts over $50,000. In 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo began using the state budget to erode Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s power to approve SUNY and CUNY contracts....
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
westsidenewsny.com
DMV announces redesigned Rotary International custom license plate
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles recently announced the newly redesigned Rotary International custom plate for passenger class vehicles is now available for order. The new custom plate features Rotary International’s latest logo and the organization’s motto of “Service Above Self.”. “DMV is proud to...
Strike against national food distributor Sysco started in Syracuse. Now it’s spreading
A strike against national food distributor Sysco that started in Central New York last week seems to be gaining momentum elsewhere. More than 300 workers represented by Teamsters union Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco in Boston on Saturday. That was three days after more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers from Local 317 in Syracuse set up picket lines at the Sysco distribution center on Warners Road near the New York State Thruway in Van Buren.
15 Halloween Attractions To Check Out In Upstate New York
Halloween season is almost here in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central and Upstate New York. Where can you find the best Halloween attractions?. We decided to highlight at least 15 different places for you to see in the area. If you have any we should add to the list, text us on our app:
Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best
We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
westsidenewsny.com
Lake Ontario falls below the low water level threshold
Lake Ontario water levels have decreased and fallen below the Criterion H14 threshold giving the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board the authority to begin implementing deviations from plan-prescribed flows. In accordance with the International Joint Commission (IJC) Directive and the Supplementary Order of Approval (December 8, 2016), the regulation plan needs to be followed until water levels reach any of the defined triggers, in this case low Criterion H14 threshold: “In the event that Lake Ontario levels reach or fall below extremely low levels, the works in the International Rapids Section shall be operated to provide all possible relief to municipal water intakes, navigation and power purposes, upstream and downstream.” The deviation strategy is authorized by the IJC’s Directive.
Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers
New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
nypressnews.com
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York
Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
