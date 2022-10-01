ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Post Register

Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Reba is coming to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Reba McEntire is coming to the Ford Idaho Center on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Oct 14th and promise to sell quickly. Details and tickets are available from the Ford Idaho Center WEBSITE. Event starts at 6:30, with special guests Terri Clark,...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Some Boise teachers ask students preferred pronouns in form

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some teachers in the Boise School District have provided forms where students could voluntarily provide their preferred pronouns, a district spokesman confirms. According to spokesman Dan Hollar, this was an attempt to develop healthy relationships with new students, and any information gathered remained solely with the teacher.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Bogus Basin using new technology at the lifts

This winter, we Bogus Basin is using new "Axess" technology at the lifts. RFID gates have been installed to make the experience on the mountain even smoother. Here are some Do’s & Don’ts with your new season pass or day ticket:. DO. - Place in jacket by itself...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man pleads guilty to Federal Firearms violation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Isaac Bright, 29, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm today in district court, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, on January 29, 2022, a police officer with the Wilder Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bright. Bright failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. Bright was eventually arrested after discharging a firearm at a Wilder Police Officer.
NAMPA, ID
