The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham will discuss the black patch tobacco wars in western Kentucky, the subject of his book, “On Bended Knees: The Night Rider Story.” The society will also present a portrait of Calloway County’s only female sheriff, Fannie Grogan Hendon Stubblefield, to the office of the Calloway County Sheriff for permanent display. The public is invited to attend. For questions, call 601-842-4036.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO