kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook, Oct 5, 2022
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham will discuss the black patch tobacco wars in western Kentucky, the subject of his book, “On Bended Knees: The Night Rider Story.” The society will also present a portrait of Calloway County’s only female sheriff, Fannie Grogan Hendon Stubblefield, to the office of the Calloway County Sheriff for permanent display. The public is invited to attend. For questions, call 601-842-4036.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Homecoming Court Named
Troy, Tenn.–Congratulations to the 2022 Obion County Central High School Football Homecoming royalty. Karli Taylor was crowned Queen at Friday’s game. From left: Sophomore Maid Hannah Taylor, Senior Second Maid Alexis Alexander, Senior First Maid Brylee Brown, Queen Karli Taylor, Junior Maid Sara Beth Key, and Freshman Maid Hartleigh-Jo Cary.
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD recognized by Niche.com
MURRAY - Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the #1 Best School District in Kentucky in the newly released Niche.com 2023 rankings. The 2023 data ranks MISD #1 out of 167 K-12 Kentucky public school districts and recognizes MISD in numerous other areas. MISD also ranks as the #2 District with the Best Teachers in Kentucky and #4 in Best Places to Teach in Kentucky.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
Murray Ledger & Times
Need Line updates information
MURRAY - The Need Line Pantry is in need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kool Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, bar soap, small containers of laundry detergent, size 5 baby diapers, and men and women’s deodorant.
Murray Ledger & Times
McDowell’s Yearbook Class gearing up for the 2022-2023 MHS Yearbook
MURRAY - As the Murray Independent School District celebrates their Sesquicentennial, 150-Year anniversary during 2022, Amy McDowell is introducing important historic MISD milestones to her class of 21 students, including 17 seniors and four juniors. Recently, Mark Brady, who retired from the MISD after a 34 year career with Murray...
westkentuckystar.com
Drought expands after Paducah's 6th-driest September ever
September was one of the driest ever in Paducah, and the trend will continue into October. The National Weather Service said it was the 6th-driest September ever for Paducah, and the 4th-driest for Cape Girardeau. Moderate drought conditions have expanded in the past few weeks from McCracken and Massac to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Avery appointed to new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health
FRANKFORT - Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. The Supreme Court of Kentucky launched the commission in August to enhance the court system’s response to justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use or intellectual disabilities. “I’m...
Murray Ledger & Times
Jameson faces new JCC charges
MURRAY – The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) amended the Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges in proceedings against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson Tuesday, adding two new counts – Count V and Count VI – of misconduct. “I know what they’re getting at –...
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another in custody after a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Paducah. Police were called about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to Seitz and Mississippi street for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was...
Murray Ledger & Times
Market to Menu Dinner to be October 20
MURRAY - Murray Main Street, in partnership with Swann Warehouse, will sponsor the 2022 Market to Menu dinner. This dinner will be Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Renaissance Park in downtown Murray. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased prior to the event. “I am...
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah teen returns home
Paducah Police report that 15-year-old Julian Tankersley has returned home, and is in good health. They thank all that helped with this situation. Paducah Police are looking for a male teenager reported missing on Monday. Police said the 15-year-old Julian Tankersley was last seen on Madison Street, Sunday, wearing possibly...
Murray Ledger & Times
MCCH board hears numerous project updates
MURRAY – Although it is not often reported, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meetings customarily begin with a “Moment of Reflection” led by MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert. Last week’s meeting took place on the day the hospital lifted its universal masking policy; as such, Lambert took the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the power of eye contact.
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing and have a suspect in custody. According to Paducah police, they were called to a reported stabbing around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at Seitz and Mississippi Streets. Officers say they found a man lying in the road with...
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High gets win in Quad State volleyball even
PADUCAH — Murray High found itself swimming in some very choppy waters this past weekend at the ultra-competitive Quad State Volleyball Tournament, hosted at McCracken County High School. As expected, the Lady Tigers took some bumps, dropping their first five matches against a very strong field. However, they managed...
whvoradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hitting Deer
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital after hitting a deer on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was northbound at the 2000 block of Will Jackson Road when he struck a deer. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
