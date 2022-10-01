ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Second Mormon temple in Las Vegas to be built in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that the group will build a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley. Announced during the October 2022 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Indian Springs, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights. According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”. As part of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Fox5 KVVU

Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after a missing Phoenix man was discovered dead in a car trunk at a Las Vegas apartment complex. Tony Danh, 37, was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team in San Diego County on Sept. 29 in connection with the Aug. 19 discovery. Danh was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1#Prison#Memorial Committee
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man stabbed after property dispute, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death late Sunday night after an ongoing property dispute, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The incident happened around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

1 dog dead after 17 dogs show signs of respiratory illness at Animal Foundation

UPDATE (Oct. 4) -- One dog died after a respiratory illness was discovered at the Animal Foundation shelter in Las Vegas. The Animal Foundation said the illness was first discovered on Sept. 28 when a dog who was with a foster family had exhibited signs of a respiratory illness. The shelter said the dog’s symptoms were so severe that the dog was euthanized.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle. According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction crews this week will top off a tower that is being built at Station Casinos’ new $750 million resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, on Friday, Oct. 7, crews will top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower being built as part of Durango Casino & Resort. As part of the construction milestone, crews will mark the addition of the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy