A crew member on the set of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series said the trailer gave her PTSD after she was treated 'horribly' on set

Kim Alsup, a coordinator on Netflix's new Dahmer series, said she was treated "horribly" by other staff.

Alsup kept being mistaken for her other Black coworker, she told the Los Angeles Times.

Family members of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims have also spoken out about how the new series affected them.

A crew member who was on the set of Netflix' new series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" said she experienced PTSD after seeing the trailer because of how badly she was treated on set.

As one of two Black female crew members, Kim Alsup — a production coordinator on the Ryan Murphy show about the life of the serial killer — said she was constantly being mistaken for a different Black woman who also worked on the show.

"We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5'10. I'm 5'5," Alsup wrote in a viral Tweet. "Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly."

Alsup told the Los Angeles Times the series was "one of the worst shows that I've ever worked on" and called the experience"'exhausting." She will not be watching the show, she told the LA Times.

"I just feel like it's going to bring back too many memories of working on it. I don't want to have these PTSD types of situations. The trailer itself gave me PTSD..." she said.

Alsup told the LA Times that her experience only improved during the sixth episode of the series, which was written by Janet Mock and directed by Paris Barclay, both of whom are also Black. {I have not seen other complaints, also she did not really expand on other experiences)

Alsup also told the LA Times that mental health coordinators were not present on set, but a Netflix spokesperson told the Times it provides access to mental health services. Netflix declined to comment to the LA Times on Alsup's claims about what it was like to work on the show.

Others have spoken out against the Netflix documentary, including the families of Dahmer's real-life victims.

Rita Isbell, sister of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Errol Lindsey, gave an emotional victim impact statement during Dahmer's trial in 1992 that was recreated in the series. In an as-told-to essay , Isbell told Insider's Kelsey Vlamis the series made her feel like she was "reliving [the murder] all over again."

"I was never contacted about the show," Isbell told Insider. "I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it."

Netflix and Alsup did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.