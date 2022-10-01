ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Elaine Chao
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Donald Trump
Idaho8.com

Start your week smart: Crimea bridge, Russian draft, Taliban, Iran, Hurricane Ian

After decades of hard work and (hopefully) proper planning, many of you out there may be approaching retirement. If you’ve been diligent in the care and feeding of your 401(k) or IRA, you might have enough money socked away to relax and enjoy yourself. But once you do stop working comes the surprisingly hard part of retirement: spending what you’ve saved.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide

It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Iran’s state broadcaster hacked during nightly news program

An Iranian state broadcaster was allegedly hacked during its nightly news program Saturday, according to the pro-reform IranWire outlet, which shared a clip of the incident. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the 9 p.m. newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) under Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) was hacked for a few moments by anti-revolutionary elements.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy