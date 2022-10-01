ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Citrus County Chronicle

Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series.
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry's single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer, Cole...
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Nimmo, Mets keep NL East hopes going for now, top Nats 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as the New York Mets kept their NL East hopes going for the moment, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Atlanta Braves began the day with a magic number...
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Yankees' Judge hits 62nd homer to set AL record in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race

NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Third wild card creates opportunity for another playoff team

The Philadelphia Phillies grabbed baseball's last playoff ticket on Monday, and Bryce Harper and company partied into the night. “ We're in! We did it! We did it! ” slugger Rhys Hoskins yelled as the celebration kicked into high gear. It's the first playoff appearance for Philly since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 'a mystery'

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday. “It's still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said about the 2019 World...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win

HOUSTON (AP) — After capping his magnificent comeback season with another stellar start Tuesday night, Justin Verlander was too busy looking ahead to reflect too much on what he's accomplished already. “I wouldn’t be who I am or in this position now if I just was happy with where...
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an...
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
MIAMI, FL
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking...
MLB

