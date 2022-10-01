Read full article on original website
Memo to Biden and DeSantis: Watch Your (Body) Language
The optics of their Florida meeting will be impossible to ignore.
Idaho8.com
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
Idaho8.com
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to “fight” on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The meeting lasted about two hours and was secretly recorded...
Idaho8.com
Takeaways from the Supreme Court’s hearing on what the Voting Rights Act means for redistricting
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a challenge to a key section of the Voting Rights Act, presenting the conservative majority with another opportunity to whittle down the seminal 1965 law that aims to address racial discrimination in voting. The case concerns the US congressional map Alabama drew after the...
Idaho8.com
Republicans largely stay away from abortion issue in their ads. But not all of them.
Not many Republican candidates want to talk about abortion in their campaigns, especially in their costly paid television or digital ads. But the few who are taking on the issue are doing so with a familiar message: We aren’t the extremists, Democrats are. It’s a theme playing out across...
Think 2022 is tough, Senate Dems? Check out 2024
Of the 33 Senate seats up for election next term, 23 are held by Democrats. That makes for a tough cycle — and it gets even harder if incumbents choose not to run.
Idaho8.com
Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
Idaho8.com
Ron Johnson again says Jan. 6 was not an ‘armed insurrection,’ adds ‘protesters did teach us’ how to use flagpoles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an “armed insurrection,” adding however, that protesters “did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons.”. “There weren’t thousands of armed...
Idaho8.com
‘We have the power’: Fetterman zeroes in on Philadelphia with Senate race on the line
If Democratic nominee John Fetterman is going to become the next senator from Pennsylvania, he needs to wallop Republican Mehmet Oz in the Commonwealth’s largest and most diverse city, Philadelphia. That’s no secret. Fetterman has multiple paths to victory in November, but they all hinge on at least...
Idaho8.com
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker’s latest scandal: ‘We’re going to need a few days to assess’
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Republican groups are publicly vowing to spend huge money to help Walker overcome the late controversy. But Republicans are...
Biden passes the empathy test. Puerto Rico needs more.
The territory's residents want reliable electricity, a functioning healthcare system and long-promised recovery aid from their 2017 hurricane disaster.
