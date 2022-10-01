ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Idaho8.com

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
Idaho8.com

Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin

Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
