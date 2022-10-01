ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

vvng.com

Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man fishing at the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at about 11:20 p.m., in the area of Nolina Drive and Bentwood Street. Sheriff’s officials said as...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Knife-wielding robbery suspect is arrested in San Bernardino

A robbery suspect who was wielding a large knife was arrested in San Bernardino on Oct. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:48 a.m., a robbery occurred at the Little Caesars restaurant located at 525 W. Highland Avenue. During the robbery, the suspect jumped the counter, produced a large knife, and demanded money from the employee. After the suspect fled, the employee called the police to report what had occurred and provided a detailed description of the suspect.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Debt Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest of Hesperia Couple

A man and a woman from Hesperia were arrested after an attempt to settle a loan debt turned into a violent altercation. Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31, were taken into police custody on Monday, September 26th, on a variety of charges, including child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. The suspects may additionally face charges for narcotics possession, pending a decision from the District Attorney’s office.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team

A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish

BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
BANNING, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto woman arrested for harassing 911 and possession of meth

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto woman identified as Regenia Tillman, 44, was arrested after placing harassing phone calls to 911 and narcotics, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 12:55 a.m., in the 11800 Block of White Ave. According to a sheriff’s news release, Tillman...
ADELANTO, CA
CBS LA

Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA

