Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man fishing at the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at about 11:20 p.m., in the area of Nolina Drive and Bentwood Street. Sheriff’s officials said as...
2 men arrested after being found in Apple Valley playground with loaded guns
Two men were arrested after being found in an Apple Valley playground with loaded guns over the weekend, police said Tuesday. The incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. Sunday at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway. A witness reported seeing several people arguing, when one of the suspects, 22-year-old Jovan DeLao, brandished a gun and told the […]
Police searching for suspects that robbed street vendor at gunpoint in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a street vendor working in Adelanto was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects on Sunday. It happened on October 2, 2022, at 8:27 p.m., in the area of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road. Sheriff’s officials said the...
Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said. The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue. Two men approached the driver, […]
Fontana Herald News
Knife-wielding robbery suspect is arrested in San Bernardino
A robbery suspect who was wielding a large knife was arrested in San Bernardino on Oct. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:48 a.m., a robbery occurred at the Little Caesars restaurant located at 525 W. Highland Avenue. During the robbery, the suspect jumped the counter, produced a large knife, and demanded money from the employee. After the suspect fled, the employee called the police to report what had occurred and provided a detailed description of the suspect.
Debt Dispute Leads to Assault and Arrest of Hesperia Couple
A man and a woman from Hesperia were arrested after an attempt to settle a loan debt turned into a violent altercation. Cody Johnston and Vanessa Alvarez, both 31, were taken into police custody on Monday, September 26th, on a variety of charges, including child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. The suspects may additionally face charges for narcotics possession, pending a decision from the District Attorney’s office.
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
Apple Valley man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing ghost gun during fight
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and faces possible attempted murder charges for allegedly pulling out a gun and firing it at another person during an early morning fight at a bar in San Bernardino County. It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at Cosmos Tavern at 12409 Mariposa Rd. in Victorville. Deputies from the San […]
Two men arrested for stealing plywood from Tehachapi Home Depot
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they attempted to steam plywood from the Home Depot in Tehachapi.
DUI suspect arrested after slamming into 2 businesses in Covina
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his car into two businesses in Covina, causing extensive damage.
Suspect arrested for murder a day after shooting and killing a man in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Alberto Gallegos, a 48-years-old, resident of Lucerne Valley, was arrested the day after he shot and killed another man, officials said. It happened on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:43 pm, in the 31800 block of Bumpkin Road in Lucerne Valley. Deputies from the...
Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team
A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish
BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
Adelanto woman arrested for harassing 911 and possession of meth
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto woman identified as Regenia Tillman, 44, was arrested after placing harassing phone calls to 911 and narcotics, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 12:55 a.m., in the 11800 Block of White Ave. According to a sheriff’s news release, Tillman...
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Police seize almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during major bust in San Bernardino
Police seized almost 24 pounds of methamphetamine during a major bust recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit began an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into San Bernardino, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 2.
“One Pill Can Kill”: Palm Springs Police Ramp Up Efforts to Fight Fentanyl
“Fentanyl use is up dramatically and it’s showing in the statistics,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills said. Over 200 Riverside County residents have died from fentanyl overdose this year alone. “It’s a significant drain on people’s lives, on the families, but also on society,” Chief Mills continued....
Video: Scared young coyote hides out in Jurupa Valley school bathroom
Video shows a young coyote - nicknamed Wile E. - hiding out in a Jurupa Valley middle school's bathroom until he is lassoed by an animal control officer.
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
