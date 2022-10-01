ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecilia, LA

theadvocate.com

East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant

This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes

It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
ZACHARY, LA
#American Football#Bulldogs#Notre Dame#Jackson Link
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly knows as well as anyone LSU has done well, must do better

There are two distinct ways to look at this LSU football team through five games. One is the 20,000-foot view. A team you knew would have some serious deficiencies going into Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly is 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference and ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 in the regular season for the first time in nearly two years. The Tigers got there with a never-say-die/don’t-count-them-out attitude that has allowed them to come back from double-digit deficits in four games and win three of them. That’s a remarkable display of toughness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU enters AP Top 25 for the first time this year to set up ranked matchup with Tennessee

LSU was ranked for the first time this season in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 21-17 win over Auburn, setting up a ranked matchup next weekend in Tiger Stadium. LSU came in at No. 25 in the poll released Sunday. The Tigers are 4-1 with comeback wins over Mississippi State and Auburn. They host No. 8 Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday for a chance to jump further up the rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter Community Charter varsity football

Slaughter Community Charter School football teams have started the season with success. The varsity team is undefeated, and the junior varsity and middle schools teams have also racked up wins. The middle school team recently defeated Caneview 7-6 and Kenilworth. The junior varsity recently lost to West Feliciana 35-22. In...
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter charter picks up homecoming win, king and queen crowned

It was a homecoming win for the Slaughter Community Charter School on Friday. Reigning over the festivities were homecoming king Marion "Happy" Perry and queen Taiona Thompson. The homecoming court also included seniors Erick Greenhouse, Deontae Harris, Murphie Borders and Yiya Brown; juniors Curtevius Wyre and Viola Henderson; sophomores Michael...
SLAUGHTER, LA
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS

