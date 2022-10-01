Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Central blasts Laurel 5-2, claims conference crown
LAUREL- Billings Central entered the game knowing they needed to win by two goals to gain home field advantage in the playoffs. Mission accomplished after the Rams took down Laurel 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon. The Rams scored early, beginning with a deep rip from senior Lauren Dull that found the...
KULR8
Skyview girls, West boys win at Amend Park
BILLINGS--Billings West and Billings Skyview are both hoping to cement their place in the soccer standings as state gets closer. They met up tonight at Amend Park. The girls were up first, nobody scored in the first half, but less than ten minutes into the second half, the scoring started. Thirty seconds later Skyview answered West's goal and it was all tied up. Five combined goals were scored in the second half as Skyview goes on to win it 3-2.
KULR8
MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor
A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
KULR8
Carlson, Russell use their collegiate experience to change the culture in Red Lodge
RED LODGE- Whenever a new coach takes over a program, there's new concepts and ideals that are instantly implemented to the team. That's what is happening right now in Red Lodge as a pair of former Frontier Conference standouts look to stamp their mark on Rams Volleyball. Bailie Carlson is...
KULR8
Rocky golfers sweep weekly league awards
WHITEFISH — Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were the Frontier Conference golfers of the week. McDonagh, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, earned the men's award. He finished second at the Beartooth Invitational played at the Laurel Golf Club with a two-day 143. Zuleta, a sophomore...
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings
Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
KULR8
New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City. One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk. Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last...
KULR8
Billings West's Keyan Hernandez commits to wrestle at Iowa
BILLINGS — A day after committing to the University of Iowa wrestling team, Keyan Hernandez was still taking it all in. On an official visit to the Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday through Saturday, Hernandez was able to watch a football game featuring the Hawkeyes against Michigan, and observed members of the Iowa wrestling team work out.
KULR8
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
montanarightnow.com
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Billings man saves 3 teens trapped in car in irrigation ditch
On Monday evening, Travis Salter arrived at his son's football game. What he didn't know is that a few hours later he would be diving into an irrigation ditch nearby to save lives.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings elementary school student hit by car while riding bike to school
On Tuesday morning, a 3rd-grade student at Poly Drive Elementary School was riding his bike to school.
