Jordie Barrett confirms playing future in New Zealand
Jordie Barrett has officially put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him in the capital, with the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby, through till the end of 2025. The Taranaki representative says he is grateful to extend his contract with the Hurricanes and is honoured to don the swirl once again.
Why did Ryan Matterson choose to serve a suspension rather than pay a fine?
Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson has explained his reasoning behind why he elected to accept a three-match suspension rather than pay a $4,000 fine, after he was the only player cited for foul play in last weekend’s grand final. The 27-year-old was given the option of pleading guilty and receiving...
Football Australia ban fan for life over apparent Nazi salute at Australia Cup final
Football Australia (FA) have successfully identified one fan guilty of performing an apparent Nazi salute at the Australia Cup final on Saturday and handed them a lifetime ban. The final between Macarthur and Sydney United was overshadowed by poor fan behaviour with the Welcome to Country booed and more than...
Arsenal vs. Bodo/Glimt: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Europa League match
Arsenal must overcome one of the surprise packages of European football in 2021/22 if they are to make it two wins out of two in Europa League Group A. Bodo/Glimt caused arguably the shock result of last season when they thrashed eventual champions Roma 6-1 at home in the Europa Conference League group stage to hand Jose Mourinho the heaviest defeat of his managerial career – and they proved it was no fluke by beating the Italian giants again in the quarterfinals before being knocked out in the second leg.
The seven-year relationship helping prepare Ireland for T20 World Cup success
Ireland are getting an early start on preparations for the T20 World Cup - and it is largely thanks to a seven-year relationship that has helped develop some of their brightest stars. After narrowly missing out on the Super 12s in last year's edition in the UAE, the talented group...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Rams vs. 49ers in Week 4
The Rams and 49ers have had more than a few high-profile clashes recently. In Week 18 of the 2021 season, the 49ers clinched their spot in the playoffs with an overtime win against the Rams, winning 27-24. The Rams had the last laugh in the NFC Championship, however, as Los Angeles came away with the 20-17 win en route to its Super Bowl victory.
NFL Pick 'em Pool Picks Week 5: Expert tips on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools
We kept the good times rolling last week, as teams highlighted in this article went 4-1 while the public averaged only 1.9 wins from those same five games in NFL pick 'em pools. Cincinnati, San Francisco, Atlanta, and the Jets all won, and Carolina was the only loser. We're not satisfied with 4-1, though, so we're back with expert tips on five potential Week 5 NFL picks that could give you a big edge in confidence or pick 'em pools.
