Arsenal must overcome one of the surprise packages of European football in 2021/22 if they are to make it two wins out of two in Europa League Group A. Bodo/Glimt caused arguably the shock result of last season when they thrashed eventual champions Roma 6-1 at home in the Europa Conference League group stage to hand Jose Mourinho the heaviest defeat of his managerial career – and they proved it was no fluke by beating the Italian giants again in the quarterfinals before being knocked out in the second leg.

