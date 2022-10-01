ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO