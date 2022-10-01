ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Nimmo, Mets keep NL East hopes going for now, top Nats 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as the New York Mets kept their NL East hopes going for the moment, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. The Atlanta Braves began the day with a magic number...
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Another blow for Yankees bullpen going into postseason

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, another blow to the injury-plagued New York bullpen before the playoffs. Marinaccio has a stress reaction in his right shin. The rookie right-hander threw only 12 pitches before exiting Sunday because of soreness that he has described as a lingering issue. He will miss the AL Division Series.
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry's single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer, Cole...
BRONX, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mike Trout eager to lead the Angels back to winning ways

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is uncertain how long it might take for the Los Angeles Angels to become a contender again given the changes ahead with owner Arte Moreno's plans to sell the club following an eighth straight year missing the playoffs. The slugging center fielder is...
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an...
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race

NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Reds avoid 100th loss with 3-2 walk-off win over Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled off Brandon Hughes in the ninth inning to score Stuart Fairchild and the Cincinnati Reds avoided their 100th loss, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Reds (62-99) are trying to avoid the second 100-loss season in franchise history. They were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win

HOUSTON (AP) — After capping his magnificent comeback season with another stellar start Tuesday night, Justin Verlander was too busy looking ahead to reflect too much on what he's accomplished already. “I wouldn’t be who I am or in this position now if I just was happy with where...
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle's backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate.
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 'a mystery'

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday. “It's still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said about the 2019 World...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Langeliers' bases-loaded walk sends A's past Angels, 2-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night. “Those are the moments you practice for right there," Langeliers said. "All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there.”
OAKLAND, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers' first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking...
MLB
Citrus County Chronicle

Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL

Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net

Jake Oettinger did not have a contract with Dallas for much of the summer, but as a restricted free agent he knew he would be playing for the Stars this season. With that certainty in mind, Oettinger watched with fascination as other goaltenders shuffled around the NHL.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad as they began preparing for life without dynamic running back Javonte Williams. The Broncs played Williams on season-ending IR with a torn ACL. They also put outside linebacker Randy...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Colts still awaiting word on Taylor's status against Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor intends to use Thursday night's pregame warmups as a test to see if he can play against Denver despite an ankle injury. The news was worse for three-time All Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. In addition to the concussion keeping him...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

