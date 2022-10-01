Read full article on original website
Skyview girls, West boys win at Amend Park
BILLINGS--Billings West and Billings Skyview are both hoping to cement their place in the soccer standings as state gets closer. They met up tonight at Amend Park. The girls were up first, nobody scored in the first half, but less than ten minutes into the second half, the scoring started. Thirty seconds later Skyview answered West's goal and it was all tied up. Five combined goals were scored in the second half as Skyview goes on to win it 3-2.
Billings Central blasts Laurel 5-2, claims conference crown
Billings Central entered the game knowing they needed to win by two goals to gain home field advantage in the playoffs. Mission accomplished after the Rams took down Laurel 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor
A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
Rocky golfers sweep weekly league awards
WHITEFISH — Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were the Frontier Conference golfers of the week. McDonagh, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, earned the men's award. He finished second at the Beartooth Invitational played at the Laurel Golf Club with a two-day 143. Zuleta, a sophomore...
Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings
Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?
Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
Your Big Sky Weather October 2: Cloudy and Thundershowers
The temperatures may reach the 60’s in Billings but it’s going to be another rainy day on and off Sunday. Lows in the 40’s.
Breaking: Three Vehicle Accident, One on Fire, at Laurel Road & Parkway in Billings
Just in from the Billings Police Department, a 3 vehicle accident has occurred off of Laurel Road and Parkway. One vehicle is on fire, and the Billings Fire Department is on the scene. Westbound on Laurel Road at Moore Lane is closed right now, please find an alternative route. This...
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Billings elementary school student hit by car while riding bike to school
On Tuesday morning, a 3rd-grade student at Poly Drive Elementary School was riding his bike to school.
New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City. One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk. Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy end to the first weekend of October
The first weekend of October is a cool and rainy one. Several inches of snow could fall in the mountains, too.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
