Shepherd, MT

KULR8

Skyview girls, West boys win at Amend Park

BILLINGS--Billings West and Billings Skyview are both hoping to cement their place in the soccer standings as state gets closer. They met up tonight at Amend Park. The girls were up first, nobody scored in the first half, but less than ten minutes into the second half, the scoring started. Thirty seconds later Skyview answered West's goal and it was all tied up. Five combined goals were scored in the second half as Skyview goes on to win it 3-2.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor

A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Rocky golfers sweep weekly league awards

WHITEFISH — Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were the Frontier Conference golfers of the week. McDonagh, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, earned the men's award. He finished second at the Beartooth Invitational played at the Laurel Golf Club with a two-day 143. Zuleta, a sophomore...
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – St. John’s United, Laurel Crossings

Michelle Deboer from St. John’s United talks about the Crossings, an active retirement community in Laurel, Montana. The Crossings provide independent and assisted living services, as well as higher assisted living services that include memory care. Volunteer opportunities are available at the Crossings. Those interested in volunteering at the Crossings can call 406-628-1200 or contact Carissa Welsh at 406-555-5600.
LAUREL, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings’ Pack the Place in Pink is Back. What’s New for 2022?

Billings' Pack the Place in Pink began at Skyview High in 2007 when teacher and volleyball coach Vicki Heebner Carle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The non-profit organization became an official 501(3)c in 2013 and to date, the group has raised nearly $700,000 for Montana women going through breast cancer. Two-time breast cancer survivor Carle is now retired.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
BRIDGER, MT
KULR8

VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City. One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk. Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last...
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
BRIDGER, MT

