KAAL-TV
Monday’s local scores and highlights
(ABC 6 News) – Century girls soccer coach Karen Ladue talked about the team sweeping Mayo and John Marshall ahead of their regular season home finale. At Austin high school, the girls’ soccer and volleyball teams dropped tightly contested battles. In boys soccer action, the Schaeffer Academy Lions...
KAAL-TV
18 hole golf course to stay at Soldier’s Field for 5 years
(ABC 6 News) – Golfers who enjoy teeing off at Soldier’s Field can breathe a sigh of relief. The city had been considering reducing the size of the course or eliminating it. But a decision Tuesday evening by the park board means the course will stay just as it is – at least for a little while.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quarterback’s Club holds pandemic delayed Hall of Fame banquet
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Quarterback’s Club welcomed its newest members to their hall of fame Monday evening. The club held a banquet to celebrate individuals from the class of 2020 who either played high school sports or coached at one of the high schools. Those honored...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
KAAL-TV
Hayfield Elementary ‘Fill the Florida Trailer’ Challenge to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – Valley Transportation out of Grand Meadow put out a flyer to encourage people to donate what they can to provide some relief to the devastated people of southwest Florida, and Hayfield Community Schools answered in a big way. “We’ve had Hayfield reach out to us...
willmarradio.com
Glencoe man killed in semi-pickup collision
(Glencoe MN-) A Glencoe man was killed Monday morning when his pickup collided with a semi that had crossed the highway. The state patrol says it happened at 4:13 a.m. Monday on Highway 212 near Hamlet Avenue, southwest of Glencoe. A semi driven by 53-year-old Timothy Millhouse of Ellendale was eastbound on 212, entered the median and tipped onto it's side in the westbound lanes, and was struck by a westbound pickup driven by 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. Vogt was killed, and Millhouse escaped injury.
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
KAAL-TV
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
KAAL-TV
Trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect
(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
KAAL-TV
The Hormel Institute hosting Mayo mobile mammography unit Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – October is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ month, and the The Hormel Institute is partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System and will be offering mammograms through the Mayo mobile mammography unit. The Hormel Institute in Austin will host the mobile unit on Wednesday from 9:15...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple finds bullet hole in van
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a NW couple found bullet casings and a hole in their vehicle Saturday. On Oct. 1, a 56-year-old woman told officers she woke up just after midnight to the sound of popping noises. The woman said she attributed the...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KAAL-TV
Guinness World Record broken using thousands of donuts in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A Guinness World Record was broken in Rochester, Minn. Saturday morning after two non-profit organizations teamed up to build the world’s largest donut wall. The wall was built at the Mayo Civic Center by the Convoy of Hope and Bridging the Gap. The two...
