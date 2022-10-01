ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweep includes win over No. 1 Sequoyah

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with two victories, including one over No. 1-ranked Sequoyah. The Wolves opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Blessed Trinity with Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) and Dylan Cummings (nine digs) leading the way.
Buford's Madison Pickens commits to Louisville

Buford junior Madison Pickens committed Sunday morning to the University of Louisville fastpitch softball program. Pickens is a catcher and second baseman for the Wolves. She earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Diamond Club, as well as first-team all-region honors, last season as a sophomore. She is hitting .480 this season and leads the team in runs (25) and stolen bases (17). She has a .411 career batting average.
DreamHack Atlanta returning after pandemic hiatus

DreamHack Atlanta is set to return Nov. 18-20, marking its first in-person iteration since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming festival will include several live esports competitions, including a Fortnite tournament and a Starcraft II tournament each with $100,000 prize pools.
