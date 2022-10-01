Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweep includes win over No. 1 Sequoyah
BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with two victories, including one over No. 1-ranked Sequoyah. The Wolves opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Blessed Trinity with Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) and Dylan Cummings (nine digs) leading the way.
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Caroline Stanton's school-record 19 strikeouts help Buford to region title
BUFORD — Caroline Stanton broke the Buford softball record with 19 strikeouts Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over Mill Creek that gave the Wolves the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in their first season of Class AAAAAAA play. Stanton (6-0) pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and earned runs. She...
PREP ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett powers past Peachtree Ridge for region title
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett claimed the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball championship in decisive fashion with a 13-3 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Monday. Amber Reed was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning complete game, scattering three hits and striking out nine.
Emma Castorri, Olivia Duncan focused on leading Buford softball to state championship
In their four years together at Buford, softball players Emma Castorri and Olivia Duncan have enjoyed a number of big accomplishments, but capturing a state championship has remained elusive. Now in the final weeks of their final season leading the Wolves, both Duncan and Castorri are ready to complete their...
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Grayson, North Gwinnett go unbeaten in Ram Classic
LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s softball team had a perfect day Saturday in its Ram Classic tournament. The Rams opened with a 10-2 victory over Duluth, and followed with a 7-3 win over Commerce.
PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Mill Creek vs. Peachtree Ridge 8-year-olds
Scenes from Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge 8-year-old football action on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures)
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Brookwood boys, girls lead way at Alexander/Asics Invitational
FAIRBURN — Brookwood’s boys and girls cross country teams led the way for Gwinnett in Saturday’s Alexander/Asics Invitational. The Broncos were fifth among 28 girls teams, and fifth among 36 boys teams in the competitive meet.
Buford's Madison Pickens commits to Louisville
Buford junior Madison Pickens committed Sunday morning to the University of Louisville fastpitch softball program. Pickens is a catcher and second baseman for the Wolves. She earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Diamond Club, as well as first-team all-region honors, last season as a sophomore. She is hitting .480 this season and leads the team in runs (25) and stolen bases (17). She has a .411 career batting average.
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month, September 2022
A look at the Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month for Sept. 2022. The athletes were chosen by their high schools.
DreamHack Atlanta returning after pandemic hiatus
DreamHack Atlanta is set to return Nov. 18-20, marking its first in-person iteration since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming festival will include several live esports competitions, including a Fortnite tournament and a Starcraft II tournament each with $100,000 prize pools.
