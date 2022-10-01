Buford junior Madison Pickens committed Sunday morning to the University of Louisville fastpitch softball program. Pickens is a catcher and second baseman for the Wolves. She earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Diamond Club, as well as first-team all-region honors, last season as a sophomore. She is hitting .480 this season and leads the team in runs (25) and stolen bases (17). She has a .411 career batting average.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO