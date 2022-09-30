Wave earn draw before 18,000 in Mission Valley

The Wave said they sold all 18,000 tickets to the lower bowl of Snapdragon Stadium for the playoff-bound team’s final regular season match Friday night.

As Wave star Alex Morgan sat out the whole game with a knee injury, the crowd saw rookie defender Naomi Girma and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan lead San Diego to a 0-0 tie against the North Carolina Courage.

The Wave (11-5-6, 36 points ) entered the match in fourth place. They had earned one of six playoff spots in the 12-team league before shutting out North Carolina (9-8-5, 32 points) for a second time.

Date and locale of San Diego’s playoff opener will be determined after other matches this weekend.

Girma, 22, stood out as the game’s best performer as the Wave ensured their goals-against total (21) will stand no worse than tied for second.

"She was absolutely outstanding, with or without the ball," coach Casey Stoney said.

Girma cleaned up teammates' mistakes, directed the defense, created a scoring chance and launched counterattacks.

Sheridan made several smooth plays as the defense offset the absence of Morgan, who leads the NWSL with 15 goals and shares team honors with three assists.

Morgan, 33, won’t play in the U.S. national team’s exhibition Oct. 7 against England, according to U.S. national team coach Vlatko Andonovski.

However, in an indication she could be available to the Wave for their playoff opener in mid-October, the national coach said Morgan would be able to play Oct. 7 were the match a high-stakes World Cup contest.

Wave midfielder Kornieck, a member of the U.S. national team as well, was sidelined Friday by an ankle injury.

The match was the Wave's second in the Mission Valley stadium where they beat Angel City, 1-0, on September 17 before a crowd of 32,000 that set an NWSL record.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .