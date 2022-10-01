ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport schools share plans for ‘Safety Month’

McKeesport Area School District has dubbed October as “Safety Month” and is working to engage with students, staff and the community on safety-related topics, measures and concerns. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district’s administrative team said “McKeesport Area School District’s top priority is the safety,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Balanced ’Dores ground Rockets

Frazier volleyball coach Mandy Hartman knows she has some heavy hitters on her team this season, but for the Commodores to make a run to a WPIAL Class 1A title, balance is a must. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
PERRYOPOLIS, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

WQED to highlight Monongahela

WQED will feature an hour-long block of stories about Monongahela at 8 p.m. Thursday, including two recent Emmy-winning documentaries about the 1952 Mon City Little League team and the local Wedding Cookie Table Community baking for the 20-year memorial of Flight 93. To read the rest of the story, please...
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Quick-strike Cougars top Bearcats for 4th straight win

Trailing 1-0 in the early moments of their critical Section 2-1A boys’ soccer game against Bentworth at Myron Pottios Stadium, Charleroi needed to find a spark from its secondary scorers. The Cougars did just that, and 19 seconds later, did it again. Triggered by those two quick goals in the first half, Charleroi pounced for its fourth straight victory and an important 4-1 triumph over Bentworth Tuesday night.
CHARLEROI, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mckeesport, PA
Government
monvalleyindependent.com

Cal rolls past Clarion, 59-14

The California Vulcans scored on offense, defense and special teams en route to a dominant 59-14 victory over Clarion in PSAC West play on Saturday afternoon. Noah Mitchell and JaQuae Jackson helped lead the Vulcans’ offense by connecting for three touchdowns of 3, 4 and 68 yards. To read...
CLARION, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Reader, Leps show flair for dramatic

Every player, no matter the sport, dreams about scoring the big goal, hitting the winning shot or getting the big hit, when it matters most. Monday, Belle Vernon Area’s Farrah Reader lived out that dream. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Seniors warned of crime risks

The Women’s Club of West Newton hosted a talk Monday that grappled with the topic of financial crimes that target the elderly. Rostraver Township police Chief John Christner and West Newton police Sgt. Tony Gillingham led a discussion about a type of criminality that is on the rise everywhere.
WEST NEWTON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Residents displaced by N. Charleroi fire

An apartment building fire on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street in North Charleroi displaced around a dozen people Sunday evening. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rad#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport Area School District: Contract OK’d for school bus safety system

McKeesport Area School Board has entered into a five-year agreement with BusPatrol America to provide “a stop arm signal arm enforcement system” on each school bus serving the district. As a result, high-quality cameras that face two directions and use some artificial intelligence technology are being installed on stop arms in an effort to catch people who illegally pass the school buses.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Rams play to tie with first-place Warriors

For a brief period of time, Olivia Wilkerson stood speechless on the sideline. The head girls soccer coach of the Ringgold Rams tried to come up with the words to describe how she felt following her team’s 1-1 tie with first-place Elizabeth Forward in Section 2-3A action Monday night.
ELIZABETH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy