Whit Sox beat Padres 3-1

The Padres' magic number remained at 3 on Friday night, as the Brewers won and the Padres lost 3-1 to the White Sox. The Padres' lone run came courtesy of an RBI-single from Josh Bell in the 2nd inning. Yu Darvish gave his team a chance to win, earning a quality start with 3 runs allowed in 6 innings, but the offense just couldn't overcome their 2-run deficit. The Friars left 8 runners on base, and went 1-6 with runners in scoring position, to go along with 15 strikeouts. Game 2 between the Padres and White Sox is Saturday afternoon at 5:40.

