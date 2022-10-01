ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Whit Sox beat Padres 3-1

 4 days ago

The Padres' magic number remained at 3 on Friday night, as the Brewers won and the Padres lost 3-1 to the White Sox. The Padres' lone run came courtesy of an RBI-single from Josh Bell in the 2nd inning. Yu Darvish gave his team a chance to win, earning a quality start with 3 runs allowed in 6 innings, but the offense just couldn't overcome their 2-run deficit. The Friars left 8 runners on base, and went 1-6 with runners in scoring position, to go along with 15 strikeouts. Game 2 between the Padres and White Sox is Saturday afternoon at 5:40.

97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Giants 7-4

The Padres beat the Giants 7-0 on Tuesday night, as the Padres move closer to shoring up the #2 wild card position. It was a scoreless game entering the 8th inning, but the Padres scored 7 runs to blow the game wide open.
All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

