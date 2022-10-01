HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring loses big in Seminole, winning streak snapped
SEMINOLE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Riding a four-game winning streak, the Big Spring Steers (4-2) lost their final non-district game of the season against the Seminole Indians (5-1) 63-28.
