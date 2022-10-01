ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring loses big in Seminole, winning streak snapped

By Avi Carr-Gloth
 4 days ago

SEMINOLE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Riding a four-game winning streak, the Big Spring Steers (4-2) lost their final non-district game of the season against the Seminole Indians (5-1) 63-28.

Watch the video above for highlights.

