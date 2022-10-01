Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Related
UTEP men’s basketball to hold open practice at Eastwood High School on Oct. 13
EL PASO, Texas – Fans can get a sneak peek at the 2022-23 edition of the UTEP men’s basketball team by attending an open practice for the squad at Eastwood High School on Oct. 13. The Miners will start practice at 6:30 p.m. “I am so excited to get our team to East El Paso […]
KFOX 14
High school football schedules and scores for October 6-7
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 6. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 6:. Montwood vs Eastlake. Carlsbad vs Organ Mountain. Friday, October 7:. Coronado vs El Dorado. Clint vs...
New Mexico State hoops still awaiting word on waivers for Aiken Jr., Pinson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State and first-year head coach Greg Heiar are gearing up for the upcoming season, hoping to replicate the Aggies 2021-22 first round NCAA tournament win over UConn. They’re also hoping to have what would be two extremely important players for the 2022-23 team. LSU transfer Xavier Pinson and […]
theprospectordaily.com
Roman P. Carr
Roman is a sophomore, majoring in digital media production at the University of Texas at El Paso. He works as a photographer for the Prospector and freelance photographer. He likes to play football and workout in his free time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NM XC: Organ Mountain with top two boy runners at Mayfield Invitational
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organ Mountain High School had the top two boys runners at the Mayfield Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Las Cruces. Corbin Coombs was the overall boys winner with a time of 15 minutes, 57.57 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. Teammate Jeron Wisner was second (16:10.57), and Jake […]
El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert
EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment. "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
El Paso Folks Look Like a Bunch of Jeffrey Dahmers to This Texan
Tons of families in El Paso sure do love to enjoy the weekend grubbing out on some tasty Mexican food. Some of the most popular Mexican foods you will find at your abuelita's house or at a family gathering during big parties. Giving you those major hints should help you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Why is gas cheaper in east El Paso compared to west El Paso?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For 99 consecutive days, it looked like of all the economic problems, gas wasn’t going to be one of them for much longer. That’s because for the last 99 days, gas prices fell at the pump. But now prices are going up...
El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elpasoinc.com
On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol
It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening
Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
38-Year-Old Martin De La Torre Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that 38-year-old Martin De La Torre struck the center median barrier while traveling on [..]
KVIA
3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash
EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
El Paso’s Own, Khalid, Announces He’s Going on Tour With Ed Sheeran
El Paso’s very own Khalid is celebrating a new milestone in his music career! The locations singer is going on tour. “So excited to join my bro Ed Sheeran on tour! This will be my first time performing on a stadium run, and I’m extremely happy to be doing it with @teddysphotos,” read a caption on a post shared to Khalid’s Instagram page.
Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
Comments / 0