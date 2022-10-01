ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

High school football schedules and scores for October 6-7

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of the high school football season starts Thursday, October 6. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, October 6:. Montwood vs Eastlake. Carlsbad vs Organ Mountain. Friday, October 7:. Coronado vs El Dorado. Clint vs...
EL PASO, TX
theprospectordaily.com

Roman P. Carr

Roman is a sophomore, majoring in digital media production at the University of Texas at El Paso. He works as a photographer for the Prospector and freelance photographer. He likes to play football and workout in his free time.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Of The Night#Flex#American Football#Highschoolsports#Montwood
KFOX 14

Why is gas cheaper in east El Paso compared to west El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For 99 consecutive days, it looked like of all the economic problems, gas wasn’t going to be one of them for much longer. That’s because for the last 99 days, gas prices fell at the pump. But now prices are going up...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Loses Another Local Favorite as Fat Bun Hamburgers Closes

El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
elpasoinc.com

On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Bubba’s 33 El Paso Location Hiring Ahead of December Opening

Sports bar and restaurant Bubba’s 33 will be opening in the Las Palmas Marketplace in the coming months, and they’re staffing up. Bartenders, servers, hosts, prep and line cooks, pizza cooks; the available jobs are varied and numerous. Those looking for a job or a side hustle can find the information needed to apply below.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why is the star red? DEA El Paso officials explain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October. DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy