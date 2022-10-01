Read full article on original website
Missouri governor to sign major election-year package of tax cuts and incentives
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is set to take a victory lap after the Missouri Senate signed off on the last piece of an election-year package of tax cuts and tax incentives Tuesday. The governor is scheduled to sign the legislation in his office Wednesday morning, bringing an...
Kansas tax collects near $1B last month
(The Center Square) – Tax collections in Kansas neared $1 billion last month, state officials said Monday. Total tax receipts for September were $961 million. According to the governor’s office, those collections were $96.2 million over original estimations. They also reflect 9.6% growth when compared to last September.
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest
(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop
BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
September revenue beats estimates, contributes to tax debate
State revenue collections in September again exceeded government officials’ expectations, but the same officials who put in place the system that led to the $192 million surplus remain in disagreement about what should be done with the money. While Republican Gov. Jim Justice spent Tuesday in Lewisburg drumming up...
Whitmer signs $1B spending plan, including economic development
(The Center Square) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1 billion bipartisan plan to lure economic development projects into the state through a $846 million fund. Supporters say the spending will keep Michigan a heavyweight automaker but detractors say it’s corporate welfare. “Today, I am proud to...
Chris Cournoyer, Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. As a former School Board member and mother of 4 children, it is extremely important to me that we continue to make education a top priority in Iowa. Currently just over 56% of our total state budget is spent on education.
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
Stitt signs bill preventing gender-transition treatments for minors at OU medical facilities
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation Tuesday that will prevent minors from receiving certain gender-transition treatments from University of Oklahoma medical facilities. Senate Bill 3xx, passed during last week’s special legislative session, threatens to withhold $108.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including nearly $40 million for children’s behavioral health, unless the procedures are stopped. The procedures include “top” surgery and hormone treatments to delay puberty.
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions
State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
Jed Ganzer, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.
$6 million headed to Iowa schools for mental health support
DES MOINES — Iowa will receive about $6 million in federal grant dollars to help schools address student well-being. The U.S. Department of Education last week announced awards to states and territories totaling nearly $1 billion through the bipartisan gun violence bill signed by President Joe Biden in June in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
