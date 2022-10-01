ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

17 monkeypox cases in Kern County: KCPH

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Public Health Services Department confirmed that there are 17 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox in Kern County as of Sept. 22.

The department’s website says a confirmed case tested positive for the monkeypox virus and a probable case tested positive for orthopox virus with no suspicion of orthopox exposure.

The department is hosting a vaccination event at the Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the department’s website.

Click here to check your eligibility for the moneypox vaccine and other vaccination events.

