Longhorn great Tiffany Jackson passes away at 37
Former Texas Women's basketball star Tiffany Jackson passed away on Monday after a long bout with cancer at age 37.
Baylor golders take 3rd at Trinity Forest
The Bears finished 23-under 841 on Tuesday to secure third place at the Trinity Forest Invitational. Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Johnny Keefer shot 3-under 69 each to lead Baylor to its best 54-hole stroke stroke-play tournament since a second-place finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate in January of 2020. Arkansas...
Top Recruit Tre Johnson Makes Official Baylor Visit
2024 Lake Highlands (TX) product could add to Bear's star-studded future classes.
Baylor WR Fleeks enters transfer portal
Baylor fifth-year senior running back Josh Fleeks has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Fleeks had three carries for 27 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards this season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining since he played in just three games this season. During five seasons at...
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Pedestrian killed near Belton
BELL COUNTY, Texas (Fox 44) — One person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian collision near Belton. Texas DPS responded to the scene where a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by a 22-year-old male from Belton, Texas, was travelling eastbound of FM 439. A pedestrian identified as 30-year-old Benjamin Charles...
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
A gesture of truth and love: Not a dry eye in the stands as Troy football team displays its support for McGregor community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school football game between two rivals paused for a moment of unity, which left not a dry eye in the stands, following the tragic loss of five people in the small community of McGregor just a day before before the Friday matchup.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (19) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged
Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
Hewitt man dies in Tyler crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday. 51-year-old David Lewandowski’s vehicle was hit by a car when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
Waco Police Department takes part in ‘National Night Out’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
