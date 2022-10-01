ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WCTV

Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2

Saturday morning felt more like fall, but will it stick around? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast. Rob's First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, Sept. 30. While we enjoy the cool blue skies this weekend, South Carolina braces for a second landfall from Hurricane Ian. Rob's First Alert Forecast -...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Capital Area Red Cross chapter called up to help feed Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As communities across Florida continue the long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian, the Capital Area Red Cross chapter is stepping up to aid in the effort. The Tallahassee-based chapter was called up Sunday to send a mobile feeding unit to St. Johns County. It left...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels. The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S. Prices have declined since then, although not...
FLORIDA STATE

