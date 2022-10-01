ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

These were the top Week 6 high school football performances in Greater Lansing

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Here is a look at the top performers from Week 6 high school football games in Greater Lansing. This listing reflects stats submitted to the LSJ.

TOP PERFORMANCES

JAYDEN COLBY, LESLIE - Threw for 337 yards and five touchdowns for the Blackhawks in a 37-34 loss to Perry.

KALEB COX, LESLIE - Cox had five receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns in Leslies' road GLAC setback.

JOHN DOUGLAS, SEXTON - Ran for 220 yards and tied a school record with six rushing scores in Sexton's win over Eaton Rapids.

SHAWN FOSTER, GRAND LEDGE -The senior had 27 carries for 396 yards and seven touchdowns for the Comets in their 56-49 CAAC Blue win over DeWitt. That included a go-ahead 75-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds remaining. Foster had TD runs of 70, 6, 26, 55, 17, 28 and 75 yards for Grand Ledge. The seven TDs are tied for third-most in a game in MHSAA history.

BRYCE KURNCZ, DEWITT - The senior had eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown, had 19 carries for 197 yards and two TDs and threw for 25 yards in the Panthers' 56-49 CAAC Blue loss to Grand Ledge.

DREW MILLER, PORTLAND - The senior had a big night on the ground while helping the Raiders to a key CAAC White win over previously unbeaten Charlotte. Miller had four touchdowns and scored on runs of 44, 54, 13 and 5 yards in Portland's 40-13 victory.

BRADLEE UHLMANN, BATH - Finished with 20 carries for 225 yards on the ground and three scores for the Bees in their CMAC win over Saranac. Uhlmann also had three interceptions.

STAT LEADERS

PASSING

Jayden Colby, Leslie - 337 yards

Braden Mireles, Potterville - 208 yards

Elliott Larner, DeWitt - 207 yards

Tryce Tokar, Ovid-Elsie - 198 yards

Alex Fernandez, Lansing Catholic - 161 yards

Seneca Moore, Holt - 136 yards

Cody Whipple, Saranac - 124 yards

Isaac Pavona, Haslett - 122 yards

Dalen Adams, East Lansing - 113 yards

Ty Randall, Laingsburg - 111 yards

Austin Poirier, Perry - 104 yards

Dylan May, Pewamo-Westphalia - 101 yards

Alex Petersburg, Williamston - 101 yards

RUSHING

Shawn Foster, Grand Ledge - 396 yards

Bradlee Uhlmann, Bath - 225 yards

John Douglas, Sexton - 220 yards

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt - 197 yards

Austin Poirier, Perry - 173 yards

Ramsey Bousseau, Olivet - 165 yards

Jack Ballard, St. Johns - 132 yards

Ty Randall, Laingsburg - 127 yards

Troy Wertman, Pewamo-Westphalia - 126 yards

Abram Larner, DeWitt - 123 yards

Jace Clarizio, East Lansing - 118 yards

Noah Dunckel, Williamston - 118 yards

Mark Bendele, St. Johns - 112 yards

Kanye Jackson, East Lansing -110 yards

Travis Tucker Jr., Ionia - 109 yards

Montreal Reid, Lakewood - 106 yards

Mason Stocker, Grand Ledge - 101 yards

RECEIVING

Kaleb Cox, Leslie - 204 yards

Chris Hicks, Potterville - 151 yards

Ethan Kaimon, Leslie - 133 yards

Mitch Jackson, Saranac - 122 yards

Bryce Kurncz, DeWitt - 112 yards

Logan Thompson, Ovid-Elsie - 112 yards

Logan Wojcik, Fowlerville - 78 yards

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: These were the top Week 6 high school football performances in Greater Lansing

