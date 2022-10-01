Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KC Current begin playoffs as fifth seed
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is slotted into the fifth seed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs following a loss to Racing Louisville on Saturday. If Kansas City had won or drawn against Louisville on Saturday the Current would’ve hosted a playoff game. Now,...
kttn.com
Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon
A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County. Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit...
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Kansas City man dies a week after car hits motorcycle near Smithville
Donald Hundley of Kansas City died from his injuries a week after a car hit his motorcycle near the Smithville Dam. Jason Kissick is charged.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City
Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.
KCTV 5
Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19. The Jayhawks’ last appearance...
kshb.com
A cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with a dry cold front. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Some sprinkles possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°. Thursday: Mostly sunny with the...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
numberfire.com
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez are also in the lineup. Our models project Taylor...
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO
Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
Kansas City highway reopens after police chase, crash
A suspected carjacker is in custody after allegedly causing a crash that closed a section of southbound 71 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during Uno card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing the card game Uno.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs repairing record number of water main breaks due to dry weather
Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years. 2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger...
KCTV 5
Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam
KCTV 5
Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
