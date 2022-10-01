ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

KCTV 5

KC Current begin playoffs as fifth seed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is slotted into the fifth seed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs following a loss to Racing Louisville on Saturday. If Kansas City had won or drawn against Louisville on Saturday the Current would’ve hosted a playoff game. Now,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon

A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County. Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City

Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19. The Jayhawks’ last appearance...
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

A cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with a dry cold front. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Some sprinkles possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°. Thursday: Mostly sunny with the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Sunday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez are also in the lineup. Our models project Taylor...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Johnson County Monday afternoon left a Knob Noster man with serious injuries. The crash happened on southbound Route D at SE 125th Road around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 35-year-old Justin D. Howard crashed into the back of The post Johnson County crash leaves man with serious injuries appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO

Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KCTV 5

Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam

Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years. 2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger...
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
LAWRENCE, KS

