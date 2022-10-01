Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One KU running back will miss ‘extended period of time’
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend. Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury. “I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems […]
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
gardnernews.com
Homecoming Queen, King crowned
Paige Schesser was crowned Homecoming Queen and Pierson Carlisle was crowned Homecoming King at the Gardner Edgerton Homecoming game on Friday, Sept 23. Gardner Edgerton Varsity football lost to Mill Valley 35-14. Other members of the court in no particular order are Kyle Oatman, Shelby Davis, Conner Elder, Riley Pemberton, Kylee DeFranceaco, Ryleigh Sander, Dawson Williams, Eli Blazic.
KCTV 5
KC Current begin playoffs as fifth seed
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is slotted into the fifth seed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs following a loss to Racing Louisville on Saturday. If Kansas City had won or drawn against Louisville on Saturday the Current would’ve hosted a playoff game. Now,...
KCTV 5
Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19. The Jayhawks’ last appearance...
hppr.org
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
KCTV 5
Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
kttn.com
Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon
A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County. Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Kansas City man dies a week after car hits motorcycle near Smithville
Donald Hundley of Kansas City died from his injuries a week after a car hit his motorcycle near the Smithville Dam. Jason Kissick is charged.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Olathe boy found
The Olathe Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday, Oct. 3 on West Virginia Lane.
KAKE TV
Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity
DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
Former Kansas City police chief hired as consultant for another Missouri city
Former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith was hired to consult with St. Joseph, Missouri's city council and help find its next police chief.
KCTV 5
Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam
Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years. 2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City
Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
kshb.com
A cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with a dry cold front. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Some sprinkles possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°. Thursday: Mostly sunny with the...
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
