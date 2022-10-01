ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

KSNT News

One KU running back will miss ‘extended period of time’

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend. Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury. “I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
gardnernews.com

Homecoming Queen, King crowned

Paige Schesser was crowned Homecoming Queen and Pierson Carlisle was crowned Homecoming King at the Gardner Edgerton Homecoming game on Friday, Sept 23. Gardner Edgerton Varsity football lost to Mill Valley 35-14. Other members of the court in no particular order are Kyle Oatman, Shelby Davis, Conner Elder, Riley Pemberton, Kylee DeFranceaco, Ryleigh Sander, Dawson Williams, Eli Blazic.
GARDNER, KS
KCTV 5

KC Current begin playoffs as fifth seed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current is slotted into the fifth seed in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs following a loss to Racing Louisville on Saturday. If Kansas City had won or drawn against Louisville on Saturday the Current would’ve hosted a playoff game. Now,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19. The Jayhawks’ last appearance...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
LAWRENCE, KS
kttn.com

Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon

A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County. Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
DE SOTO, KS
KCTV 5

Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam

Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years. 2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger...
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City

Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
TOPEKA, KS
kshb.com

A cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with a dry cold front. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Some sprinkles possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°. Thursday: Mostly sunny with the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

