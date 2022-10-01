ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

AL.com

Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’

So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Taking stock of Alabama football’s depth as injuries mount

Against Arkansas, Alabama needed a Star. Brian Branch, the starter at the Tide’s linebacker/cornerback hybrid position, was taken out after an injury in the second quarter. Backup Malachi Moore started cramping and was off the field. Third-string Jahquez Robinson wasn’t available, either. Scanning the sidelines while fending off a comeback bid, Alabama coaches didn’t have many options. That’s when the preseason preparation came in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
Football
AL.com

Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon

Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

