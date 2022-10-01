Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Auburn 2024 CB: ‘I didn’t commit to the coach, I committed to the school’
So far, the transition from Alabaster to Moody couldn’t have gone better for A’mon Lane. One of the state’s premier cornerback prospects in the 2024 class, Lane transferred schools in April and made a verbal pledge to Auburn in August. Since head coach Jake Ganus took over the Blue Devils, they’re 7-0 (3-0 Class 5A, Region 6) with Lane a pillar of the secondary.
Taking stock of Alabama football’s depth as injuries mount
Against Arkansas, Alabama needed a Star. Brian Branch, the starter at the Tide’s linebacker/cornerback hybrid position, was taken out after an injury in the second quarter. Backup Malachi Moore started cramping and was off the field. Third-string Jahquez Robinson wasn’t available, either. Scanning the sidelines while fending off a comeback bid, Alabama coaches didn’t have many options. That’s when the preseason preparation came in.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
Reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year commits to Jacksonville State
Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods – the reigning Class 6A back of the year – announced his commit to Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon. The senior accounted for 7 TDs and 216 all-purpose yards in a win over Paul Bryant on Friday night. He was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and also ran for 39 yards on seven carries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 7
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
UAB faces off against Middle Tennessee State for annual Children’s Harbor game
A total of 11 points separates the UAB football team from a perfect start to the 2022 season but no one is second-guessing themselves as the program enters the most impactful week of the season. Honoring those who have fought tougher battles with life or death consequences. The Blazers return...
Peyton Manning asks Jalen Hurts how Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin prepared him for NFL
Jalen Hurts’ college career is well-documented and, perhaps, even more celebrated. The national championship-winning Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, and, in the process, worked with an impressive list of coaches in that time. On Monday, while appearing on the Manning Megacast - or “ManningCast” - Peyton Manning pointed out...
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Arkansas’ Sam Pittman said about Alabama after near comeback
Sam Pittman has been an exciting addition to the Southeastern Conference and has helped deliver a pair of standout performances against Alabama, with Arkansas nearly upsetting the Tide twice in the last two tries. Saturday’s bid at history was decided early in the fourth quarter when Alabama backup Jalen Milroe...
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
He died beside the Pelham High School track. No one found him until it was too late.
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0