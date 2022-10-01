Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Hillboro Police investigating non-lethal shooting at Tanasbourne, four subjects in custody
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hillsboro Police have taken four subjects into custody following a non-lethal shooting near Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road. Police say at 3:30 p.m., they responded to gunshots fired in the area of NE 106th and when they arrived, they found a male victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.
KATU.com
Keizer Police: Mayfield Place invasion robber identified, two others involved in attempt
KEIZER, Ore. — Keizer police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery in early September. Police say Aaron Gage died at the scene after being shot by the homeowner. During the investigation, police say they learned that two other people accompanied Gage.
KATU.com
Bicycle rider struck, killed by driver in SE Portland
A bicycle rider was struck and killed Tuesday in Southeast Portland, police officials said. The crash was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 26th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, near Cleveland High School. Arriving officers say they found a bicyclist dead. They say she was a woman...
KATU.com
16-year-old accused of shooting another teen in Salem
Detectives arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of shooting another teenager in Northeast Salem a week ago. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 13th and Marion Street Northeast. While officers didn’t find anyone injured at the scene, a juvenile did show up at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Man who stole van with baby inside found guilty on kidnapping, other charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The man who stole a van while a 9-month-old child was inside the vehicle back in July was found guilty of kidnapping. On September 30, a Washington County jury found 25-year-old Marcus Esa Paul guilty of all charges following a four-day trial. PAST COVERAGE |...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
KATU.com
Family of victim in brutal attack claims police neglecting case because she's homeless
When you meet Sophia Scrafford, it's difficult not to wince at the wounds on her forehead and skull. They're a constant reminder of what she's been through over the last four months, and her life after a horrific attack. But if you ask Scrafford about that night, she can't tell...
Armed man in cowboy hat robs Forest Grove bowling alley
An armed man who held up a Forest Grove bowling alley on September 30 remains at large, police said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Portland Police arrest driver of stolen SUV, firearm and brass knuckles recovered
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to NW Glisan Street on Saturday on a report of people passed out in a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a Toyota RAV 4 with Washington plates parked, facing the wrong way. Police say the SUV was stolen out of Washington...
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
kptv.com
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
Fire spreads in Gresham apartment complex, damages at least 2 units
Firefighters battled an apartment fire in Gresham they say spread from a bottom unit to the unit directly above it early Tuesday morning.
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigate, clean up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9 a.m. Monday morning in Southwest Portland. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved in the crash at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Photos sent by Portland Fire show...
KATU.com
Semi-tractor driver killed in crash on Highway 22E; officials say truck left roadway
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7:30 p.m. October 3, Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22E, near milepost 35. Police say a westbound Kenworth CMV, a tractor truck, left the roadway and went over an embankment. The tractor truck caught fire,...
KATU.com
Sunday morning crash claims three lives, police say alcohol is primary factor
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 99E. Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday along Highway 99E near milepost 36. Police say a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old...
KGW
Neighbors share surveillance photos of alleged Roseway tire slasher
Neighbors on Nextdoor claim to have photos and video of the suspect. About 50 vehicles were hit early Saturday morning.
KATU.com
Vancouver approves $1.5M grant for police body cameras
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A $1.5 million grant could see the city of Vancouver rolling out its police body camera initiative ahead of schedule. The grant from the Department of Justice was approved Monday night by the Vancouver City Council. Prior to receiving the grant, the city allocated another $3...
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
Comments / 0