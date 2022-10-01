ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19. The Jayhawks’ last appearance...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City

Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overcrowding spurs school boundary change proposal for Shawnee Mission

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District will hear thoughts from the community Tuesday night in the first of two public input sessions on proposed boundary changes for Briarwood and Tomahawk elementary schools. Briarwood currently has 643 students, about 100 more than where the district would like...
SHAWNEE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, MO
Liberty, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
Liberty, MO
Sports
KCTV 5

Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school. Updated: 14 hours ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 1...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam

Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges. Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin, used strong language to describe the pain she and her family have felt for more than three years. 2 imprisoned men swear they’re innocent, blame former KCK detective Roger...
MERRIAM, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
KCTV 5

SMSD parents weigh in on planned school boundary change

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Overcrowding at a school in Prairie Village has prompted the Shawnee Mission School District to redraw boundaries, sending at least 100 children to a new elementary school. Tuesday night, the district held the first of two listening sessions on the topic. The change in boundaries...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KCTV 5

Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Hill#Flea#Rockhurst
KCTV 5

KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Report: 'Systemic' abuse in NWSL

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school. Updated: 6 hours ago.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 3...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out

The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Almost...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy