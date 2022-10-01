Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas football ranked for first time since 2009
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009. Following Saturday’s 14-11 win over Iowa State that improved the Jayhawks to 5-0, Kansas made its way into the rankings at No. 19. The Jayhawks’ last appearance...
Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
FORECAST: A cold front is on its way to Kansas City
Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.
Overcrowding spurs school boundary change proposal for Shawnee Mission
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District will hear thoughts from the community Tuesday night in the first of two public input sessions on proposed boundary changes for Briarwood and Tomahawk elementary schools. Briarwood currently has 643 students, about 100 more than where the district would like...
Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools
Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night
Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam
Road rage leads to man being shot in Merriam
Blue Springs repairing record number of water main breaks due to dry weather
Blue Springs repairing record number of water main breaks due to dry weather
SMSD parents weigh in on planned school boundary change
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Overcrowding at a school in Prairie Village has prompted the Shawnee Mission School District to redraw boundaries, sending at least 100 children to a new elementary school. Tuesday night, the district held the first of two listening sessions on the topic. The change in boundaries...
Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf
Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf
Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks
Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks
Plaza Middle School student in custody after gun found in backpack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported no injuries and classes were operating as normal Tuesday morning after a handgun was reported at a Platte County middle school. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated law enforcement was made aware of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun in his...
KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street. When...
Center High School teacher on leave ‘following allegations of inappropriate communication’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the school district, a Center High School teacher has been put on leave “following allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.”. On Monday, the district shared the same information that was made available to parents on Friday, Sept. 30. They said that...
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
Report: 'Systemic' abuse in NWSL
Report: 'Systemic' abuse in NWSL
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out
Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out
The investigation "revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims."
Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
