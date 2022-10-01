Our next cold front is going to end our string of summerlike days. It may not be the last of the warm weather, but the days are numbered. For Tuesday evening, you’ll get fair skies and light southerly breezes as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will return to the upper 70s. The cold front arrives Wednesday, but it will do little more than partially cloud up the skies. The dry air in our area lacks the ability to bring rain to more than a few people in northern Missouri. Late in the day, the wind will turn northwest and finally draw much cooler air in from the upper Midwest. That will drop temperatures into the mid-50s by Thursday morning. Expect a high temperature in the mid-70s by Thursday afternoon. Come Friday, KC looks to see a high of 59 degrees.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO