thecoinrise.com
Binance Launch Crypto Office in New Zealand
Globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange Binance opened an office in New Zealand after it received approval to operate as a financial service provider in the region. Binance New Zealand kicked off with authorization received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) on September 10th. Accordingly, New Zealanders who are...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Company Intends To Become Full Reserve Digital Currency Bank
The chief executive of USDC issuer Circle says that the company is committed to a path where they are regulated like a bank. In a new interview with CNBC, Jeremy Allaire tells host Kate Rooney that Circle intends to become a crypto bank that would keep the full amount of each customer’s deposit on hand ready for withdrawals.
Benzinga
Total Volume Of Crypto Brokers And Decentralised Exchanges Increase Over September
Optimism in global markets has decreased further, as there are concerns around the solvency of banking giant Credit Suisse. Their stock price has dropped by over 60% this year alone. Most of the recent fears have arisen after a report released from ABC Australia, which said, "A major international investment bank is on the brink".
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
wealthinsidermag.com
Report: Uniswap Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Fresh Capital at $1 Billion Valuation
The largest decentralized exchange (dex) platform by global trade volume, Uniswap, is looking to raise between $100 and $200 million, according to a report citing people familiar with the company. The funding round is currently in a nascent stage as the report claims Uniswap has been “engaging with a number of investors.”
blockworks.co
What Is DeFi Credit? The Evolution of On-Chain Lending
Organizations such as Credix are working to bring real-world asset lending on-chain. On-chain lending is evolving at lightning speed. It was first introduced as a protocol-first innovation — largely unreliant on the organizational oversight seen in institutional lending. It quickly evolved from a means for anonymous parties to lend and borrow at their own rates to fully automated and decentralized overcollateralized lending protocols such as Aave and Compound.
cryptoslate.com
Paradox Group Unlocking New Markets for Blockchain Advertisers
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The long crypto winter is proving to be a significant test for new and established businesses alike. But as the industry...
bctd.news
Crypto-Friendly Banking Juno Secured $18 M and Releases Its Coin
Singapore-headquartered digital banking company Juno has secured $18 M in a Series A funding stage to offer clients more products and services. Juno also plans to issue its first tokenized loyalty program along with the JCOIN cryptocurrency. The round was led by the investment firm ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund. Among...
cryptonewsz.com
Cryptex Finance to Soon Deliver NFT Index Token JPEGz
Cryptex Finance, which happens to be a DAO, which has an enviable amount of expertise in offering to all the users of DeFi, to gain further insights, without any blockades or restrictions, where the crypto market, on the whole, is concerned, proudly announced the deliverance of its fresh JPEGz token, which has been effectively boosted by Chainlink NFT Floor pricing Feeds and Coinbase Cloud. JPEGz is an index token that will assist all users in connecting much better and more effectively with the NFT market in totality for a better understanding and the uninitiated.
blockworks.co
Shopify CEO Spends $3M on Coinbase Stock in 2 Months
Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke has on average bought $369,000 of Coinbase stock every week since the start of August. Shopify CEO Tobias Lütke has been busy buying the dip on Coinbase stock, having scooped up almost $3 million in shares over the past two months. Lütke, who co-founded...
EXCLUSIVE: Kucoin In Talks To Buyout Ailing Crypto Companies, Says CEO
Cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin is in talks to buy the assets of ailing companies with strong core technologies, that can contribute to the growth of the industry but are being hurt in the market downturn, the company’s CEO Johnny Lyu said on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Lyu...
thecoinrise.com
Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Labs Is Set To Raise $100 Million: Report
The parent firm of the world’s leading decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs is set to raise around $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion. According to a report from TechCrunch citing sources closer to the matter, the firm is planning to broaden its services and also, aims to expand amid the bearish market wherein the trading volumes of blockchain-based assets have fallen hard.
techaiapp.com
“We are committed to becoming a crypto bank for 7 billion people.”
Digital banks are coming on the market – banks that allow you to open accounts, take out loans or send money in just a few minutes. But how does it work? We’ve interviewed the CEO of PointPay to figure out how your first crypto bank will try to challenge the traditional financial system.
bitcoinist.com
Algorand (ALGO) and Fantom (FTM) holders buy into the Flasko (FLSK) presale anticipating huge returns
The potential for substantial investment returns is one of the main reasons many invest in cryptocurrencies. As a result, crypto investors are continuously looking for currencies that promise a 10x return on investment. It is difficult to find successful coins; you must choose between tried-and-true currencies with a track record...
financefeeds.com
Circle buys Elements and announces beta version of Crypto Payments API
USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins issuer Circle has acquired Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform, as part of its accelerated crypto payments roadmap. Circle is uniquely positioned to promote digital payments and an always-on financial system as native features of the internet. Creating a payments...
Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge
The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
crowdfundinsider.com
Property Crowdfunding Platform CrowdToLive Raises Growth Capital on Seedrs
Property crowdfunding platform CrowdToLive has launched a securities crowdfunding offer on Seedrs. According to the offering page, CrowdToLive’s initial funding target of £400,000 has already been surpassed and is now in overfunding mode, having raised £467,000 from 100 investors. CrowdToLive is selling equity at a pre-money valuation...
nftplazas.com
How to Purchase NFTs on Coinbase NFT Marketplace
Unlike cryptocurrencies, NFTs can’t be purchased on any open crypto market; you can either create one yourself by minting it on a blockchain or purchase it on a platform where it is listed for a fee. These particular platforms are called NFT marketplaces. There are few notable marketplaces on...
CoinDesk
Crypto Banking Platform Juno Raises $18M in Series A Funding
Crypto digital banking firm Juno has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round to expand products and operations, and launch its first tokenized loyalty program. This round was led by ParaFi Capital’s Growth Fund, and included well-known crypto industry figures such as Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, Messari's Ryan Selkis, Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal and Jaynti Kanani, and a16z's Sriram Krishnan. Seed rounder backers included former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer Balaji Srinivasan and FTX's Venu Palaparthi.
thecoinrise.com
WazirX reportedly fires 40% of its employees amid the ongoing crypto winter
Indian crypto exchange giant WazirX has reportedly decided to lay off as much as 40% of its workforce amid the ongoing crypto bear market and local tax regime. According to a recent report by Coindesk, the exchange has slashed around 40% of its staff, notably between 50 to 70 people, citing the ongoing crypto market downturn.
