ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High already focused on the next game

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles struggled moving the ball against Tascosa, and they couldn’t stop the Tascosa Rebels rushing attack and fell 36-14. The Rebels size on the offensive and defensive lines ended up being too much for the undersized Eagles. Fullen says that...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

One loss in district doesn’t spell the end for Abilene High

The Abilene High Eagles struggled in their second district game of the 2022 season and lost 36-14 to Tascosa. The Rebels and their option offense ran past Abilene High to the tune of 398 yards on the ground and 36 points. On the side of the field, Abilene High couldn’t...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 6

Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week. Starting with number five,...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 6

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Abilene High vs Amarillo Tascosa, it’s the Eagles defense with a hit first before the mash pit rushes in and the ball gets knock loose. Andres Abril picks up the fumble and he’s headed the other...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Eastland, TX
City
Jacksboro, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 4th

Our weather pattern continues to show a very seasonal trend for the area and that means those afternoon highs will be in the 80’s and night time lows dropping near 60 degrees for the forecast period. For the rest of your Tuesday, look for sunny skies and a high getting up to near 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the south. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph and light.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood High announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Brownwood High School’s 2002 Homecoming game will take place a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 as the Lions host Big Spring in the District 2-3A Division I opener. The Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned at 6:30 p.m., prior to kickoff. This year’s Queen nominees are Kennedi Johnson,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bch#Red And Black#Web3#Bch Sports Cheerleaders#Mavericks#The Jim Ned Indians
koxe.com

Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood

Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hardin-Simmons University Theatre to debut new play “A Devine Kerfuffle”

This weekend Hardin-Simmons University presents the regional premiere of “A Devine Kerfuffle”. Set in 1894 the play follows Sarah Bernhardt, the greatest actress to ever grace the Victorian stage. When attention is lavished on a new young rival, Sarah feels her stardom may be fading. After finding an incredible new script written by a naïve, but up-and-coming playwright, Sarah believes her future is secured. That is until her rival also gets her hands on a copy of the script. The stage is set for a “Kerfuffle” of epic standards, with sword fighting, chaos, and fantastic, farcical flukes!
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

BISD Employee Spotlight for October

This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club

A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Rock 108

9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On

Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County

BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy