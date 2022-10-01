Read full article on original website
Abilene High already focused on the next game
Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles struggled moving the ball against Tascosa, and they couldn’t stop the Tascosa Rebels rushing attack and fell 36-14. The Rebels size on the offensive and defensive lines ended up being too much for the undersized Eagles. Fullen says that...
bigcountryhomepage.com
One loss in district doesn’t spell the end for Abilene High
The Abilene High Eagles struggled in their second district game of the 2022 season and lost 36-14 to Tascosa. The Rebels and their option offense ran past Abilene High to the tune of 398 yards on the ground and 36 points. On the side of the field, Abilene High couldn’t...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 6
Friday night was a crazy week for Texas High School Football, most teams had the night off but for those who did play it was mainly district games. So without further a do, here’s your BCH Sports Week Six Top Five Plays of the Week. Starting with number five,...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 6
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Abilene High vs Amarillo Tascosa, it’s the Eagles defense with a hit first before the mash pit rushes in and the ball gets knock loose. Andres Abril picks up the fumble and he’s headed the other...
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 4th
Our weather pattern continues to show a very seasonal trend for the area and that means those afternoon highs will be in the 80’s and night time lows dropping near 60 degrees for the forecast period. For the rest of your Tuesday, look for sunny skies and a high getting up to near 88 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the south. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph and light.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood High announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School’s 2002 Homecoming game will take place a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 as the Lions host Big Spring in the District 2-3A Division I opener. The Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned at 6:30 p.m., prior to kickoff. This year’s Queen nominees are Kennedi Johnson,...
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre to debut new play “A Devine Kerfuffle”
This weekend Hardin-Simmons University presents the regional premiere of “A Devine Kerfuffle”. Set in 1894 the play follows Sarah Bernhardt, the greatest actress to ever grace the Victorian stage. When attention is lavished on a new young rival, Sarah feels her stardom may be fading. After finding an incredible new script written by a naïve, but up-and-coming playwright, Sarah believes her future is secured. That is until her rival also gets her hands on a copy of the script. The stage is set for a “Kerfuffle” of epic standards, with sword fighting, chaos, and fantastic, farcical flukes!
koxe.com
BISD Employee Spotlight for October
This month’s spotlight teacher is Jennifer Angel (photo left). Ms. Angel is a Special Education teacher at Coggin Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University and is a state certified teacher (EC-6). Ms. Angel has been with Brownwood ISD since 2020.
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star
Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
brownwoodnews.com
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
Abilene Woman Arrested for Trick or Treating at 4:00 in the Morning
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. Boy, do I miss trick or treating. The fact that I could put on a costume, grab a bag or bucket, and go from door-to-door asking for candy and it’s totally acceptable is awesome. However, there are...
9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On
Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
fox4news.com
Possum Kingdom Lake wildfire sparked by controlled burn now 80% contained
PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas - A wildfire near Possum Kingdom Lake is now 80% contained. The "Lazy Fire" in Palo Pinto County, 80 miles west of Fort Worth, started last week as a controlled burn that got out of control. It has since scorched 1,800 acres at the Set Ranch.
Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
WARNING: Disturbing Content – Horse Shot & Killed in Brown County
BROWNWOOD – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360. Editors note: The photo in this article is an archive photo and not a picture of the horse that was shot…
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home. When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
