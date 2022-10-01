ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

High-demand Hillyard classes to expand

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKWFJ_0iHfXiJc00

After work finishes on the more than 22,000-square-foot expansion of the St. Joseph School District’s training center for the skilled trades, space will exist for new subjects of learning, and more students in each one.

Currently, the resources on hand are not sufficient to meet demand both on behalf of prospective students and would-be employers. According to counselor Becky Whitmer, a total of 471 high schoolers applied for a slot at the Hillyard Technical Center for the 2022-2023 school year. Of these, 362 were accepted, leaving about 110 on the waitlist. District leaders aim to reduce the waitlist, both for entry into Hillyard and enrollment in specific high-demand courses, such as welding. As part of the more than $5 million expansion project, the welding program will double in size, with a capacity for up to 100 students, with a welding laboratory that can accommodate about half of that number at any one time.

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close

Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
kq2.com

HDDA announces demolition of Red Lion Hotel to build new one

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The HDDA recently announced a change in plans to the Red Lion Hotel which the group now owns. The original plan was a rehabilitation project to the existing hotel. The HDDA announced Friday a demolition plan of Red Lion Hotel and rebuild a new one. "HDDA is...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kq2.com

City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
280
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy