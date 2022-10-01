Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Worth County, East Atchison move up in latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll
(KMAland) -- Worth County moved back into the top five of the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Tigers jumped from No. 6 to No. 5 while North Andrew held down their top spot at No. 1 and Platte Valley stayed put at No. 4. East Atchison moved up one to No. 6.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Rusty Black
(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate is scheduled today (Tuesday) to consider extending some farm tax credits through 2028. Under the 40-million-dollar plan, biodiesel producers who make soybean oil-based fuel would get a two-cent-per-gallon annual credit. Missouri gas stations selling a 15-percent blend of corn-based ethanol would get a five-cents-per-gallon credit annually -- with a maximum annual credit of five-million dollars. Meat processors with fewer than 500 workers could get a credit of up to 25 percent of the cost of expanding their Missouri sites. Tax credits of up to 25-thousand dollars could be given to create urban farms in Missouri cities of 50-thousand or more.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022
(Silver Spring, MD) -- A new report ranks Iowa seventh worst in the U-S for the number of fatal accidents in 2021 involving trains and children under 19. Mark Chandler, senior research associate at Safe Kids Worldwide, says eight accidents in the state last year involved children and trains, four of which resulted in deaths. One of the deaths was in Black Hawk County while three other children were killed and a fourth injured in Clarke County. Chandler urges Iowa parents to talk with their kids about the hazards and to help create a community of rail safety advocates.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
A Missouri farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019.
kmaland.com
Gregg visits Manildra Milling plant in Hamburg
(Hamburg) -- Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg made a sweep through KMAland yesterday afternoon. As part of his and Governor Kim Reynolds' annual 99-county tour, Gregg paid a visit to the Manildra Milling Corporation location in Hamburg before sending off a group of veterans on an honor flight in Council Bluffs. During the visit to Hamburg, Gregg tells KMA News he received an overview of the operation, which highlights "value-added" agriculture with further processing wheat and flour into other food ingredients. For example, he says one product could eliminate the need for a heat source when making pudding.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Dispute between parents leads to threat, lockdown at O’Fallon elementary school
O’FALLON, Mo. – An argument between two parents led to a threat that prompted a lockdown at an elementary school Friday morning in O’Fallon. The Fort Zumwalt School District tells FOX 2 that Westhoff Elementary School kept students indoors Friday until an all-clear from the O’Fallon Police Department, which investigated the treat.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week
(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
Execution date set in 2023 for man convicted of murder, rape in St. Louis County
The State of Missouri has ordered an execution date for a man convicted of murder and rape in St. Louis County nearly two decades ago.
Comments / 0