Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Longtime Viking Signs with Packers

The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
VikingsTerritory

Internet Pokes Fun at Kirk Cousins for Game-Winning Drive

Despite Kirk Cousins’ second game-winning drive in back-to-back weeks, folks are finding ways to chide the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. The Vikings downed the undermanned New Orleans Saints, 28-25, in London, thanks to a 4th Quarterback comeback orchestrated by Cousins, a game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph, and a missed 61-yard field goal from Saints kicker Will Lutz, which would’ve sent the game to overtime.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Large Human

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
VikingsTerritory

Where Is Danielle Hunter?

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Has Grade for Kevin O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 in 2022, the franchise’s best record through four games of a season since 2016 when it started 5-0. Accordingly, Bleacher Report recently assigned grades to every first-year head coach, including new Vikings skipper Kevin O’Connell. And for the Vikings coach, the grade was a B+.
Bryant Mckinnie
VikingsTerritory

Former Wrestler Questions Vikings Use of Smelling Salts

After Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4, the NFL proceeded with extreme caution around the league on Sunday regarding possible concussions — and rightfully so. Tagovailoa suffered blows to the head in back-to-backs games amid a four-day window. The conversation also briefly stopped at the Minnesota Vikings...
VikingsTerritory

‘Hitman’ Hit in the Unmentionables as London Game Ended

The Minnesota Vikings dropped the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and as the game neared an end, safety Harrison Smith was hit “downstairs.”. The Hitman was hit in his nether regions as the Saints positioned for a potentially game-tying field goal — one that was ultimately unsuccessful. And because Smith was hit in the testicles, an injury timeout was assessed, advantageously stopping the clock for New Orleans.
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Saints-Vikings

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 3-1 atop the NFC North after a wild win...
VikingsTerritory

Notes from the North: London Living

London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Special Teams March Saints out of London

The Minnesota Vikings hung onto victory in Week 4, racing to a 16-7 lead that was nearly squandered. In the end, the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25, thanks to special teams performance on [another] afternoon when the offense and defense were hot and cold. Quarterback Kirk Cousins found...
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

