Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Vikings 1st-Rounder Leaves Game with ‘Gruesome’ Injury
The Minnesota Vikings traveled to England for Week 4 showdown with the New Orleans Saints, but an injury stole headlines early in the game. On a special teams play, Vikings 1st-Round rookie Lewis Cine was hurt with an injury described as “gruesome” by ESPN. Minnesota drafted Cine in...
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Internet Pokes Fun at Kirk Cousins for Game-Winning Drive
Despite Kirk Cousins’ second game-winning drive in back-to-back weeks, folks are finding ways to chide the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. The Vikings downed the undermanned New Orleans Saints, 28-25, in London, thanks to a 4th Quarterback comeback orchestrated by Cousins, a game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph, and a missed 61-yard field goal from Saints kicker Will Lutz, which would’ve sent the game to overtime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
Justin Jefferson Trolls Saints Marshon Lattimore
The Minnesota Vikings flew to London on Sunday to beat the New Orleans Saints in a football game. While there is plenty to be desired regarding the Minnesota offense as a whole, none of that was directed at Justin Jefferson. After easily driving down the field for a touchdown on...
Bleacher Report Has Grade for Kevin O’Connell
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 in 2022, the franchise’s best record through four games of a season since 2016 when it started 5-0. Accordingly, Bleacher Report recently assigned grades to every first-year head coach, including new Vikings skipper Kevin O’Connell. And for the Vikings coach, the grade was a B+.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Vikings 2022 Defense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. Rookie skipper Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
Former Wrestler Questions Vikings Use of Smelling Salts
After Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4, the NFL proceeded with extreme caution around the league on Sunday regarding possible concussions — and rightfully so. Tagovailoa suffered blows to the head in back-to-backs games amid a four-day window. The conversation also briefly stopped at the Minnesota Vikings...
‘Hitman’ Hit in the Unmentionables as London Game Ended
The Minnesota Vikings dropped the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and as the game neared an end, safety Harrison Smith was hit “downstairs.”. The Hitman was hit in his nether regions as the Saints positioned for a potentially game-tying field goal — one that was ultimately unsuccessful. And because Smith was hit in the testicles, an injury timeout was assessed, advantageously stopping the clock for New Orleans.
PurplePTSD: Kris Boyd Irked, 8 Thoughts about Week 4, Redzone Woes
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings corner Kris Boyd used Twitter to tee off on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
12 Snap Reactions after Saints-Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 3-1 atop the NFC North after a wild win...
PurplePTSD: Power Rankings, 4 Purple Positives, Gophers Season
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Josh Frey reveals his Week 5 Power Rankings. 2...
Suddenly, Justin Jefferson Is Back on Track for His Best Season Yet
Remember Weeks 2 and 3 when Justin Jefferson seemingly struggled to get open against two terrific CBs? Well, apparently those two weeks don’t matter all that much because the Vikings star receiver is back on track to have the best season of his NFL career. This comes after an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PurplePTSD: Cine’s Injury, Saved by a Kick, Special Teams
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Lewis Cine broke his leg and will be out indefinitely,...
Notes from the North: London Living
London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
Vikings Special Teams March Saints out of London
The Minnesota Vikings hung onto victory in Week 4, racing to a 16-7 lead that was nearly squandered. In the end, the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25, thanks to special teams performance on [another] afternoon when the offense and defense were hot and cold. Quarterback Kirk Cousins found...
A Day Late and a Dollar Short: The Load the Box Lions Postgame Show
Will Goodwin and Jordan Hawthorn are bringing you the very best Monday Night postgame show of all time. This week’s show includes a breakdown of the London game against The Saints, and the guys reflect on the season so far through 4 games.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0