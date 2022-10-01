ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night.

Here are your week 6 scores.

Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13

Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14

Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7

Morton def. Limestone, 49-7

Normal West def. manual, 41-14

Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT)

Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14

Champaign Central def. Notre Dame, 26-8

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin def. U-High, 49-7

Eureka def. El Paso-Gridley, 33-3

Ridgeview-Lexington def. GCMS, 40-12

Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest, 41-0

Dee-Mack def. Tremont, 46-0

Prairie Central def. PBL, 51-8

Central Catholic def. St. Joe-Ogden, 42-20

Macomb def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 38-20

Farmington def. Rushville-Industry, 33-16

Maroa-Forsyth def. Olympia, 42-20

Tolono Unity def. Pontiac, 47-0

ROWVA def. Stark County, 34-13

Wethersfield def. Knoxville, 27-19

Mercer County def. Princeville, 51-14

West Hancock def. LVC, 26-0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Golf Sectional Recap for Oct. 3, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman shot a 74 to take home medalist honors at the class 1A boys golf sectional at Country Hills Golf Course.R Roanoke-Benson finished third and advance to the state finals for the first time in school history. Notre Dame, Morton and U-High advanced to state in girls golf. […]
ROANOKE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Mitch Coughlon Enjoying Double Duty at Washington This Fall

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mitch Coughlon is constantly in motion. He became the school’s all-time soccer scoring leader early this season, a great accomplishment. Yet a lot of people know him for what he does on Friday nights as the football team’s kicker and punter. “It kind of feels special for sure,” Coughlon said. “People […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 29, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Running back Malachi Washington rushed for four touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as state-ranked Peoria High cruised past host Richwoods, 66-12, in high school football on Thursday night. The Lions, ranked fifth in the class 5A state poll, improves to 6-0 and clinches a playoff berth. Notre Dame […]
PEORIA, IL
White Bison at Wildlife Prairie Park dies

PEORIA, Ill. — Tatanka, a rare white bison at Wildlife Prairie Park, has died. Park CEO Roberta English says staff noticed the bison didn’t come up for his regular feeding on Saturday, September 24th. Park staff says sluggish behavior is not unusual during mating season as bulls tend to tire easily.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located

UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
CANTON, IL
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash

PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
New truck stop opening up in Riverton

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
LVC Players Enjoying First Football Season Despite Slow Start

CUBA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Their record aside, the L-V-C Miners are enjoying this football season. Lewistown, Spoon River Valley and Cuba High Schools have combined forces to field a team this year. Out of necessity. “Last year, we had to forfeit games in Lewistown,” said Lewistown. “It wasn’t fun to give up games like that […]
CUBA, IL
Sports
University of Notre Dame
High School
Football
Sports
Education
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In

Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
PEORIA, IL
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years

PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
PEKIN, IL
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
NORMAL, IL
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
