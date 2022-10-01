Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night.
Here are your week 6 scores.
Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13
Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14
Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7
Morton def. Limestone, 49-7
Normal West def. manual, 41-14
Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT)
Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14
Champaign Central def. Notre Dame, 26-8
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin def. U-High, 49-7
Eureka def. El Paso-Gridley, 33-3
Ridgeview-Lexington def. GCMS, 40-12
Tri-Valley def. Fieldcrest, 41-0
Dee-Mack def. Tremont, 46-0
Prairie Central def. PBL, 51-8
Central Catholic def. St. Joe-Ogden, 42-20
Macomb def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 38-20
Farmington def. Rushville-Industry, 33-16
Maroa-Forsyth def. Olympia, 42-20
Tolono Unity def. Pontiac, 47-0
ROWVA def. Stark County, 34-13
Wethersfield def. Knoxville, 27-19
Mercer County def. Princeville, 51-14
West Hancock def. LVC, 26-0
