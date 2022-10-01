Read full article on original website
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Mariners first. Julio Rodriguez singles to right field. Jarred Kelenic walks. Julio Rodriguez to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Jarred Kelenic to second. Julio Rodriguez to third. Cal Raleigh strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore hit by pitch. Carlos Santana to second. Jarred Kelenic to third. Julio Rodriguez scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Spencer Torkelson to Elvin Rodriguez.
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres third. Trent Grisham strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Wil Myers called out on strikes. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to David Villar. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as...
MLB roundup: Braves win fifth straight NL East title
October 5 - Jake Odorizzi pitched five strong innings and the Atlanta bullpen finished with four scoreless frames to help the visiting Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch their fifth straight National League East championship.
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort Myers, sitting...
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Villar single in 10th, Giants beat D-backs in home finale
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, a dramatic finish to the final game of the season at Oracle Park. The win...
