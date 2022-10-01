Football: Mahopac flirts with upset until Somers pushes into the end zone in final seconds

MAHOPAC – For some reason, Somers has been very accommodating.

Coming off a NYSPHSAA championship game appearance, the undefeated Tuskers are the clear favorite in Class A this season, but the four wins to date have not been easily attained.

All have included at least temporary drama.

There was plenty of pushback from Mahopac, which flirted with the biggest upset of the season Friday before Matt Fitzsimons burrowed into the end zone with nine seconds to play, helping Somers post a 28-21 victory.

Yikes!

“We love this,” said Fitzsimons, a senior quarterback, who came up clutch to keep critical drives alive. “That was the most fun I’ve had playing a football game in a while. When it’s close, that’s when we dig deep, and we always pull it out.”

Tuskers coach Anthony DeMatteo loves the calm this team displays in a storm, but the mistakes are beginning to pile up.

“It’s on us,” he said. “It’s on us 100 percent, taking selfish penalties and doing things you’re not supposed to do. We snuck this one out because our kids are tough and because Matt was tremendous, doing what he needed to do in the moment … but we can’t keep making these mistakes.”

Mike Aquilino snatched a fourth-quarter interception for Somers and James Balancia waltzed into the end zone five plays later. Luke Savino added the PAT, giving the Tuskers a 21-13 lead with 5:08 to go.

There was a moment of silence from the home crowd.

And it ended when John Kearney collected a pass from D.J. DeMatteo, broke a tackle and turned a short gain into a 74-yard touchdown. After shifting into a wildcat formation, Joey Koch flipped the conversion pass to Ryan Owen and it was tied 21-21 with 4:10 remaining.

Somers had a hard time holding on to momentum all night long.

“That was awesome,” Koch said. “We needed to score and told ourselves we can go toe-to-toe with this team. Somers is good, shout out to them, but I’m proud of the way we played.”

What it means

Somers has to clean up the mistakes, start the next game fast and play a complete game. If the Tuskers continue to allow capable opponents to hang around, there will be an untimely loss. The Indians have played well each of the last two weeks, but after losses to Pelham and Somers are now in a situation where they most likely need to win out to make the playoffs. It’s not a reach to believe this team can beat John Jay, Clarkstown North and Sleepy Hollow.

Player of the game

Fitzsimons looked comfortable. He went 9 for 13 and threw for 145 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for the game-winner.

“We came in the huddle after the last time out and coach said, ‘Field goal or go for it?’ ” Fitzsimons said. “And we said, ‘Go for it.’ If we didn’t get in, the clock probably would’ve run out. Everyone trusted me. I trusted my line and we got a great push.”

By the numbers

Somers (4-0, 3-0): Ravi Dass caught two passes on the opening drive for 56 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 14 yards for a score to give the Tuskers a 14-7 lead with 8:27 to go in the third quarter. … Savino had 18 carries for 75 yards. A holding penalty wiped out his second-quarter touchdown. Savino also went 4 for 4 on PATs, placed three punts inside the 13 and put four kickoffs into the end zone. …

Mahopac (1-3, 0-3): Koch had 101 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries. He also caught a 16-yard scoring pass to get the Indians within 14-13 with 2:42 to go in the third quarter. … DeMatteo went 8 for 12 for 181 yards and two touchdowns. … Kearney had three catches for 100 yards.

They said it

“Honestly, that’s one of the things I’m not worried about,” Anthony DeMatteo said of his team’s nerve in close games. “We were the same way last year. We play hard-nosed defense. We don’t quit. That’s not our issue right now. It’s about making smart football plays instead of selfish decisions that cost us. That needs to change and will change.”

“This was a tough one because Somers is a big rival,” Koch said. “But we’re going to keep our heads up and keep coming to practice strong. We have to win out and hopefully make the playoffs, and if we do, nobody is going to want to play us first round.”

“Coming in we knew it was going to be a back-and-forth game,” Dass said. “It just came down to the wire. This is going to make us better, we’ll fix what we did wrong and keep on going. We’re still a good team. We’ll keep moving forward and see what happens.”

Up next

Somers heads for Clarkstown North for a 6 p.m. game next Friday. Mahopac visits Sleepy Hollow for a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday.

