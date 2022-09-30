Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14

ASHWAUBENON - Tevyn Montgomery had three rushing touchdowns and Brett Shipley caught two touchdown passes from Cole Bensen to lead the Pirates over the Jaguars.

Bay Port 21 21 0 0 - 42

Ashwaubenon 0 7 0 7 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

BP - Tevyn Montgomery 10 run (Owen Bellisle kick)

BP - Montgomery 2 run (Bellisle kick)

BP - Brett Shipley 65 pass from Cole Bensen (Bellisle kick)

Second Quarter

BP - Montgomery 7 run (Bellisle kick)

BP - Blake Buchinger 7 run (Bellisle kick)

A - Jayden Schoen 6 pass from Boone Kirst (AJ Uhl kick)

BP - Shipley 34 pass from Bensen (Bellisle kick)

Fourth Quarter

A - Jacob McVane 4 pass from Kirst (Uhl kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Bay Port - Buchinger 13-92, Bensen 7-58, Montgomery 6-51. Ashwaubenon - McVane 8-60.

Passing: Bay Port- Bensen 8-9-0-154. Ashwaubenon- Kirst 17-25-0-171.

Receiving: Bay Port - Shipley 3-107. Ashwaubenon - Caden Van Duyse 5-92, McVane 6-47.

Menasha 28, Green Bay Notre Dame 21

MENASHA - Evan VanDynHoven had a strip and return for a 35-yard touchdown on defense and caught the game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass from AJ Korth with 34.6 seconds left to help lift the Bluejays past the Tritons.

VanDynHoven had missed several weeks due to an ankle injury.

Korth finished with 178 yards rushing and 77 passing to power the Menasha offense.

Notre Dame 7 0 7 7 - 21

Menasha 0 21 0 7 - 28

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

ND - Ian Blom 5 run (Nicholas Gruesen kick)

Second Quarter

M - Simon Bauer-Shimek 13 pass from AJ Korth (Samuel Blansette kick)

M - Korth 54 run (Blansette kick)

M - Evan VanDynHoven 35 fumble return (Blansette kick)

Third Quarter

ND - Ethan Wall-Atim 10 pass from Joe Otradovec (Gruesen kick)

Fourth Quarter

ND - Christian Collins 16 run (Gruesen kick)

M - VanDynHoven 25 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Notre Dame - Blom 13-87, Collins 17-63, Otradovec 7-35. Menasha - Korth 32-178.

Passing: Notre Dame - Otradovec 7-12-1-80. Menasha - Korth 3-11-0-77.

Receiving: Notre Dame - Wall-Atim 3-30, Micah Marzec 2-29. Menasha - Ty Schwartzkopf 1-39, VanDynHoven 1-25.

West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0

GREEN BAY - The Phantoms continued their undefeated season by spoiling the Trojans’ homecoming game.

Leaders for West De Pere were Najeh Mitchell with 105 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns and Duke Shovald, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Ryder LeSage paced the receivers with seven receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Jacob Hanson had 21 yards on 12 carries for Southwest.

West De Pere 7 21 7 0 - 35

Green Bay Southwest 0 0 0 0 - 0

Pulaski 56, Sheboygan North 28

SHEBOYGAN - Maverick Cole rushed for four touchdowns and Logan Schultz added two as the Red Raiders erased an early seven-point deficit to rally for the win.

Max Tutas carried the Golden Raiders offense, rushing 26 times for 163 yards and three scores.

Offense carried the night as Pulaski gained 527 total yards, while Sheboygan North piled up 317.

Pulaski 21 21 6 8 - 56

Sheboygan North 14 7 0 7 - 28

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SN - Max Tutas 32 run (Jacob Fox kick)

P - Jacob Doxtater 43 run (Sam Murphy kick)

P - Maverick Cole 1 run (Murphy kick)

SN - Samuel Nienhuis 52 pass from Tutas (Fox kick)

P - Cole 15 run (Murphy kick)

Second Quarter

SN - Tutas 1 run (Fox kick)

P - Brayden Kamps 56 pass from Logan Schultz (Murphy kick)

P - Cole 1 run (kick failed)

P - Schultz 27 run (Kamps pass from Schultz)

Third Quarter

P - Cole 2 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

P - Schultz 2 run (Schultz run)

SN - Tutas 31 run (Fox kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Pulaski - Cole 22-190, Schultz 11-136. Sheboygan North - Tutas 26-163.

Passing: Pulaski - Schultz 4-7-1-120. Sheboygan North - Tutas 6-9-0-86.

Receiving: Pulaski - Zachary Przybylski 2-78, Kamps 1-56. Sheboygan North - Nienhuis 4-81.

Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers’ Isaiah Pennenberg had 202 yards rushing on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns to lead the Tigers past the Foxes.

Pennenberg scored on runs of 2 and 16 yards. Conlen Lasecki also had a touchdown for the Tigers and had 170 yards on 24 carries.

Jack Egan had a touchdown run for FVL and Lucas Papendorf had 211 yards passing and a rushing touchdown.

FVL 0 14 0 0 - 14

Wrightstown 7 8 7 0 - 22

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

W - Conlen Lasecki 11 run (kick good)

Second Quarter

FVL - Jack Egan 2 run (Adam Loberger kick)

W - Isaiah Pennenberg 2 run (Lasecki run)

FVL - Lucas Papendorf 2 run (Loberger kick)

Third Quarter

W - Pennenberg 16 run

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: FVL - Egan 17-83. Wrightstown - Pennenberg 22-202, Lasecki 24-170.

Passing: FVL - Papendorf 20-33-3-211.

Receiving: FVL - Owen Gerhardt 7-84, Johnson 6-55.

Xavier 49, Shawano 16

SHAWANO - Senior quarterback Nate Twombly scored five touchdowns and had 188 yards rushing on 17 carries to power Xavier past Shawano.

Twombly scored on runs of 55, 2, 1, 1 and 3 yards. Carter McClone also had a 4-yard touchdown run and Matt Potter added a 15-yard score.

Potter finished with 107 yards on seven carries and McGlone chipped in 97 yards on seven carries.

Jerzy Brocker had a 57-yard touchdown pass and had a short touchdown run to lead the Shawano offense. He finished with 199 yards on 14-of-24 attempts.

Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0

CLINTONVILLE - Kade Rosenow’s third-quarter 25-yard touchdown pass to Sam Wegener was the lone score the Truckers needed to upend Oconto Falls.

Rosenow, the state’s leader in touchdown passes, finished with 128 yards on 7-of-13 attempts.

Zach Spaulding had 71 yards on 15 carries for Clintonville. Skylar Dalton had 18 carries for 64 yards and Alex Haines added 14 rushes for 54 yards to lead Oconto Falls.

Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0

COLEMAN - The Cougars ran for 427 yards on 43 carries to overpower Tomahawk.

Braxton Darga had 112 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown, with Dylan VanErmen adding 107 yards on seven carries, including an 80-yard score. Will Bieber also had a pair of 24 touchdown runs for the Cougars.

Tomahawk 0 0 0 0 - 0

Coleman 16 6 14 0 - 36

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Peter Kuchta 18 run (Trent Mongin run)

C - Dylan VanErmen 80 run (Max Seefeldt pass from Mongin)

Second Quarter

C - Braxton Darga 15 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

C - Will Bieber 24 run (Bieber run)

C - Bieber 24 run (run failed)

Sevastopol 20, Suring 18

STURGEON BAY - Logan Schuh led the Pioneers with two passing touchdowns and another on the ground, along with 192 yards rushing on 18 carries, as Sevastopol defeated the Eagles in 8-player football.

Logan Retzlaff collected both of Schuh’s touchdown passes, finishing with four catches for 85 yards.

Keegan Ratlin had back-to-back rushing touchdowns for Suring, from 9 and 53 yards. Mike Van Den Elzen also scored for the Eagles.

Suring 0 6 12 0 - 18

Sevastopol 6 0 8 6 - 20

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SEV - Logan Retzlaff 40 pass from Logan Schuh (2 pt failed)

Second Quarter

SUR - Mike Van Den Elzen 1 run (2 pt failed)

Third Quarter

SEV - Schuh 53 run (Asher run)

SUR - Keegan Ratlin 9 run (2 pt failed)

SUR - Ratlin 53 run (2 pt failed)

Fourth Quarter

SEV - Retzlaff 18 pass from Schuh (2 pt failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Sevastopol - Schuh 18-192.

Passing: Sevastopol - Schuh 6-14-0-97.

Receiving: Sevastopol - Retzlaff 4-85.

Gibraltar 54, Lena/St. Thomas 50

LENA - The Vikings outlasted the Titans in 8-player football to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Brady Kita completed 9 of 16 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 104 yards on 13 carries and scoring twice on the ground for Gibraltar. Braden Sitte had seven catches for 179 yards and reeled in each of Kita’s four touchdown throws.

Sam Marquardt carried 35 times for 264 yards and five touchdowns to lead Lena/St. Thomas.

Gibraltar 7 26 7 14 - 54

Lena/St. Thomas 22 8 8 12 - 50

BOYS SOCCER

Luxemburg-Casco 1, Algoma 1

ALGOMA - Johan Amador scored in the 35th minute on an assist from Asbel Vilchez-Ruiz to give Luxemburg-Casco the lead, but Algoma tied it in the 68th minute on a goal by Zack Kirchman.

Quentin Massart had two saves for the Spartans and Cole Younk also had two saves for the Wolves.

Green Bay Preble 2, Stevens Point 2

DE PERE - Carter Wiernasz and Bogdan Tereshchenko scored for the Hornets in the tie against the Panthers.

Omar Mata and Gabe Field scored goals for SPASH, with Deacon Yang getting an assist. Panthers goalie Efrain James Patino made 10 saves.

