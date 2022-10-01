ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Stevens Point 45, Milwaukee Academy of Science 26

STEVENS POINT - Braylon Smola ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries to lift SPASH to the nonconference victory.

Milwaukee Academy of Science 6 0 6 14 - 26

Stevens Point 7 10 21 7 - 45

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

MAS - Josiah Johnson 1 run (run failed)

SP - Braylon Smola 5 run (Cam Saeger kick)

Second Quarter

SP - Grant Chandonais 8 run (Saeger kick)

SP - Saeger 27 field goal

Third Quarter

SP ‐ Smola 2 run (Saeger kick)

MAS ‐ Randy Moore Jr. 90 kickoff return (run failed)

SP ‐ Peyton Pumper 4 pass from Chandonais (Saeger kick)

SP ‐ Smola 1 run (Saeger kick)

Fourth Quarter

MAS ‐ Timothy Davis 5 pass from Brayln Albritton (pass failed)

MAS ‐ Kameron Williams 2 run (Williams pass from Albritton)

SP ‐ Smola 1 run (Saeger kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: MAS - Johnson 21-115, Williams 8-80. SPASH - Smola 32-155.

Passing: MAS - Albritton 18-37-1-153. SPASH - Chandonais 16-24-0-189.

Receiving: MAS - Moore Jr. 6-32, Davis 5-53. SPASH - Peyton Pumper 8-122.

Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21

APPLETON - Ray Reineck ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to spark the Warriors past the Terrors in a Valley Football Association game.

The Warriors led 21-0 at halftime as Reineck had 99 yards and two TDs in the first half. Landon Parlier also had a 56-yard touchdown pass.

Reineck added a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Wausau West a 27-0 lead.

Ryder Hoffman had a 4-yard touchdown run and Ben Vallafskey scored on a 68-yard run for Appleton West. Hoffman also had a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Gowdy for the Terrors’ final score.

With the win, Wausau West clinched a playoff spot.

Wisconsin Rapids 24, Marshfield 21

MARSHFIELD - Leo Brostowitz scored two touchdowns and Evan Mathews had a 42-yard touchdown reception to lead the Red Raiders past the Tigers.

Brostowitz finished with 205 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 36 and 12 yards. Mathews finished with two catches for 46 yards.

Rapids 7 7 0 10 - 24

Marshfield 7 7 7 0 - 21

Mosinee 42, Antigo 0

MOSINEE - Mosinee shut out the Red Robins to improve to 5-1-1 overall and 5-0 in the Great Northern Conference.

Gavin Obremski passed for two touchdowns and ran in another score to lead the way for Mosinee, finishing 14-of-20 with 202 yards through the air and another 45 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

Antigo 0 0 0 0 - 0

Mosinee 13 15 14 0 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Keagan Jirschele 1 run (Noah Stencil kick)

M - Wyatt Harris 10 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

M - Gavin Obremski 1 run (Davin Stoffel pass from Obremski)

M - Ethan Denesha 3 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

Third Quarter

M - Barnes Bunkelman 1 run (Stencil kick)

M - Stoffel 2 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Mosinee - Obremski 11-45, Jirschele 5-43.

Passing: Mosinee - Obremski 14-20-0-202.

Receiving: Mosinee - Stoffel 6-63, Denesha 3-62.

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0

ROSHOLT - The Thunderbirds held Rosholt to 90 yards of total offense, including just 11 yards rushing, in the shutout.

Parker Gullixon scored on a 15-yard run, threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Fredy and also had a 36-yard interception return to lead the Thunderbirds.

Gullixon finished with 113 yards rushing.

Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0

AMHERST - The Falcons limited Nekoosa to 76 yards of total offense in getting the win.

The Falcons’ Matthew Glodowski had 156 yards rushing and scored on runs of 1, 6 and 6 yards. He also had a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jake Derezinski.

Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0

COLEMAN -The Cougars ran for 427 yards on 43 carries to overpower Tomahawk.

Braxton Darga had 112 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown, with Dylan VanErmen adding 107 yards on seven carries, including an 80-yard score. Will Bieber also had a pair of 24 touchdown runs for the Cougars.

Tomahawk 0 0 0 0 - 0

Coleman 16 6 14 0 - 36

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Peter Kuchta 18 run (Trent Mongin run)

C - Dylan VanErmen 80 run (Max Seefeldt pass from Mongin)

Second Quarter

C - Braxton Darga 15 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

C - Will Bieber 24 run (Bieber run)

C - Bieber 24 run (run failed)

Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

STRATFORD - Koehler Kilty rushed 14 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers built a big early lead and cruised past the Warhawks.

Stratford rolled up 458 total yards compared to 241 for Weyauwega-Fremont.

The Warhawks were led by Brayden Arndt, who carried eight times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kameron Zielke, who threw for 108 yards.

Weyauwega-Fremont 0 8 0 0 - 8

Stratford 18 27 7 0 - 52

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Koehler Kilty 5 run (kick failed)

S - Conner Weigel 37 run (kick failed)

S - Braeden Schueller 22 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

S - Kilty 25 run (run failed)

WF - Brayden Arndt 54 run (Kameron Zielke run)

S - Weigel 45 run (Evan Danielson kick)

S - Kilty 53 run (Danielson kick)

S - Ashton Wrensch 42 pass from Schueller (Danielson kick)

Third Quarter

S - Kilty 4 run (Danielson kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Weyauwega-Fremont - Arndt 8-90. Stratford - Kilty 14-168, Schueller 6-67.

Passing: Weyauwega-Fremont - Kameron Zielke 10-20-2-108. Stratford - Schueller 6-13-0-91.

Receiving: Weyauwega-Fremont - Arndt 2-50, Cashten Hoffman 4-32. Stratford - Wrensch 2-61.

Colby 35, Marathon 14

MARARTHON - Tevin Rue rushed nine times for 159 yards and one score, while Caden Healy rushed 19 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns as the Hornets rolled over the Red Raiders.

Colby 14 14 7 0 - 35

Marathon 8 0 0 6 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Tevin Rue 59 run (Tucker Brost kick)

M - Griffin Treankler 33 pass from Cooper Hoeksema (pass good)

C - Caden Healy 59 run (Brost kick)

Second Quarter

C - Gavin Voss 6 run (Brost kick)

C - Mateo Lopez 21 pass from Tucker Meyer (Brost kick)

Third Quarter

C - Healy 12 run (Brost kick)

Fourth Quarter

M - Mason Seehafer 59 pass from True Thurs (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Colby - Rue 9-159, Healy 19-126. Marathon - Matt Annis 12-46.

Passing: Colby - Meyer 2-10-2-24. Marathon - Hoeksema 8-25-3-115.

Receiving: Colby - Lopez 1-21. Marathon - Seehafer 3-64, Treankler 2-46.

Assumption 58, Loyal 12

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The Royals had 408 yards of total offense in the victory.

Nick Leberg rushed for 138 yards on 10 carries and Joey Moyer had 126 yards on nine carries for Assumption. Leberg had touchdown runs of 48 and 68 yards, and Moyer had TD runs of 48 and 59 yards.

Sullivin Harrison ran for 92 yards on 17 carries and Louis Nikolai had 87 yards on eight carries for Loyal.

Loyal  6  6  0  0  -  12

Assumption  13  7  32  6  -  58

Manawa 20, Spencer/Columbus 18

SPENCER - Tanner Nienhaus completed 13 of 26 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 50 yards and another score to lead the Wolves past the Rockets.

Manawa led for most of the game, taking a 7-0 lead after one and 14-6 at halftime. Spencer/Columbus closed to within two twice in the second half, but could not convert on either two-point conversion run.

The Rockets outgained the Wolves 262-181, and were led by Sullivan Melander with 21 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Behselich added 58 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

Thorp 70, Athens 0

ATHENS - Logan Hanson ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and Aiden Rosemeyer passed for 130 yards and four touchowns to lead Thorp to the victory.

Thorp finished with 450 total yards while holding Athens to 84 yards.

BOYS SOCCER

Green Bay Preble 2, Stevens Point 2

DE PERE - Carter Wiernasz and Bogdan Tereshchenko scored for the Hornets in the tie against the Panthers.

Omar Mata and Gabe Field scored goals for SPASH, with Deacon Yang getting an assist. Panthers goalie Efrain James Patino made 10 saves.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

