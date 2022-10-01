Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Related
FOX43.com
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
Middletown girls volleyball blanks Harrisburg in Mid-Penn Capital play
Middletown (8-2) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Harrisburg (0-7) in divisional play Tuesday. The Blue Raiders swept the Cougars 25-8, 25-7, 25-8. Kenadee Hileman led the Raiders with 20 assists and 3 aces. Kaley Hileman finished the contest with 15 aces and 1 kill, while Cassidy Pomraning chipped in 3 kills and 1 ace, respectively.
Mollie Best, Sarah Waleski lead Carlisle field hockey past CD East
Carlisle (5-4-1) edged CD East (3-8) 2-0 Tuesday. Mollie Best put the Herd on top with an unassisted goal at the 9:05 mark in the second quarter. Sarah Waleski extended the lead with a goal late in the third quarter the ice the win.
Jordan Byers propels West Perry field hockey to shutout divisional victory over Northern
Jordan Byers netted a pair of goals to lead West Perry (11-3, 8-1) to a 3-0 victory over Northern (11-2-1, 7-1) in a marquee Mid-Penn Colonial showdown Tuesday. Shay Dyer scored the other Mustang goal. Molly Zimmerman tallied two assists, while Autumn Albright accounted for one assist in the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaylee Zellers, Maya Williams power Central Dauphin field hockey past Mifflin County
Kaylee Zellers and Maya Williams each turned in stellar offensive performances as Central Dauphin (9-2) cruised to a 6-1 win over Mifflin County (4-6-1). Zellers and Williams each netted three goals to pace the Rams. Anna Wolfgang picked up two assists, while Holly DeAngelo, Olivia Griffin, and Zellers tallied one assist in the victory.
Rees Schrode’s late goal lifts Lower Dauphin boys soccer to tightly-contested win against Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg (6-4-1) and Lower Dauphin (7-4-1) battled back and forth before Lower Dauphin found the back of the net seconds before the end of regulation to secure a 2-1 Mid-Penn Keystone victory Tuesday. Tai San put the Wildcats on the board first with a goal midway through the first half.
Ainsley Swindell, Alyshia Thurmond lead Greencastle-Antrim field hockey past Gettysburg
Ainsley Swindell had a goal and an assist Tuesday to lead Greencastle-Antrim past Gettysburg, 2-1. Alyshia Thurmond also had a goal for the Blue Devils, and Ellie Divelbiss had an assist.
Kameron Rase, Merdeith Mantione, Kyle Robinson lead Cumberland Valley soccer past Cedar Cliff
MECHANICSBURG - The temperatures might have been chilly Tuesday at Eagle View Middle, but Cumberland Valley’s girls soccer team was on fire for its senior night. And it parlayed its inspired play into 2-0 win over Cedar Cliff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alicia Battistelli, Katie Lintz lead Palmyra field hockey past East Penn
Alicia Battistelli and Katie Lintz each finished with hat tricks as Palmyra (6-1-2) cruised to a 9-0 victory against East Penn (1-8) Monday. The Cougars rattled off six unanswered goals in the second half to seal the convincing victory. Battistelli and Lintz paced the Cougars with three goals apiece. Teammates...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey is putting up big numbers, setting big goals for State College
Freshman running backs don’t often unseat upper classmen to crack the starting lineup. But State College’s D’Antae Sheffey is not your typical freshman running back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harrisburg man gets state prison term for armed robbery in Mechanicsburg
A Harrisburg man who robbed the Mechanicsburg Rutter’s store at gunpoint last October was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in state prison Tuesday in Cumberland County court. Marcelino Baez, 38, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, previously pleaded no contest to holding up a clerk at...
Penn State report card for Northwestern: Offensive issues overshadow quality efforts from ‘D’, special teams
Well, if Penn State was going to lay an egg on offense, it picked the right Big Ten team to do it against. James Franklin’s team is 5-0 but the Nittany Lions earned exactly zero style points for their 17-7 win over 1-4 Northwestern in the rain on Saturday.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Scenes from Penn State’s bye week practice in Holuba Hall
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff moved their team indoors Tuesday afternoon for practice as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for Michigan following this week’s bye. Penn State is off to a 5-0 start on the 2022 season after their 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern | Jones
The reads begin with the question I think most Penn State fans are asking today. And while it’s not one that you necessarily want to hear, neither does it disqualify ultimate glory:. 1. Is this Penn State team one of those that plays up and down to its competition?
lebtown.com
ELCO High School expansion and modernization project underway
The Eastern Lebanon County School District has embarked on a $38 million construction project that will modernize the 60-year-old ELCO High School building and add a STEM Center to the campus on ELCO Drive, south of Myerstown. The district serves students from Jackson, Heidelberg, and Milcreek townships, plus Myerstown and...
gettysburgian.com
Second Year of Archaeological Dig Outside of Penn Hall Begins
This semester, the Department of Anthropology’s Field Methods in Archaeology class is conducting a second excavation between Penn Hall and Musselman Library. Associate Professor of Anthropology Benjamin Luley is coordinating and supervising this year’s dig. Luley explained his goals for this fall, related to the hands-on learning experience archaeology students are receiving from this project.
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season
After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0