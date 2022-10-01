ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings

YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
ELCO High School expansion and modernization project underway

The Eastern Lebanon County School District has embarked on a $38 million construction project that will modernize the 60-year-old ELCO High School building and add a STEM Center to the campus on ELCO Drive, south of Myerstown. The district serves students from Jackson, Heidelberg, and Milcreek townships, plus Myerstown and...
Second Year of Archaeological Dig Outside of Penn Hall Begins

This semester, the Department of Anthropology’s Field Methods in Archaeology class is conducting a second excavation between Penn Hall and Musselman Library. Associate Professor of Anthropology Benjamin Luley is coordinating and supervising this year’s dig. Luley explained his goals for this fall, related to the hands-on learning experience archaeology students are receiving from this project.
Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season

After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
