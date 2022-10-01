ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

grocerydive.com

UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations

United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
BALTIMORE, MD
trazeetravel.com

Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.

Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
WASHINGTON, DC
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WAMU

Listen: Checking in on COVID around the D.C. region

It’s now been roughly two and a half years since the pandemic began. A lot has changed since 2020 – but the pandemic is still not over. Locally, cases are falling after a slight uptick this past summer, but experts believe infections will increase again as the days grow colder and people begin to gather indoors. The scope of the increase could depend on how many people get the new bivalent booster, a shot specifically designed to protect against the omicron variant and earlier versions of the coronavirus.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Bowser Is Promising Big Strides on Black Homeownership. But Is She Doing Enough to Prevent Foreclosures?

Mayor Muriel Bowser and her deputies are clearly aware that Black homeowners are being pushed out of D.C. She held a lengthy event at the Howard Theatre bemoaning that trend Monday and pledging to do everything she can to reverse it, unveiling a glossy, 28-page report from her recently convened “strike force” full of strategies to tackle the issue. Thumb through its pages, and you can find example after example of why the city has seen a steady decline in Black homeownership over the past 30 years.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year

We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cityofbowie.org

Fall Hydrant Flushing Runs from October 9 - November 7

Hydrant flushing will begin on Monday, October 10, 2022 and will take place Monday through Friday from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The schedule can be found at www.cityofbowie.org/flush. *Heather Hills Section will not be flushed this Fall as all pipes have recently been replaced. Some discoloration of your...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

$580,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Calvert County

SOLOMONS, Md. – Calvert County is the home of the lucky retailer that sold a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket in the Monday, Oct. 3 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the fourth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $580,000 annuity or an estimated $330,000 cash option (both amounts before taxes).
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards

Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville

The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Additional details below. “The show’s 59th edition will be held 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Rockville...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update: What’s New & What’s Coming Soon (October 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Developer opens up about next steps for Landmark Mall redevelopment

A representative from developer Foulger-Pratt spoke at the Eisenhower West Landmark Van Dorn Implementation Advisory Group earlier this week to provide a bird’s eye view of what’s going on at the project. Currently, Landmark Mall itself is almost completely demolished, saved for one corner still being used as...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

