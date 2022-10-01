ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4local.com

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Cots set up at El Paso airport for migrants waiting overnight for flights

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside the "La Placita" at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the airport while they wait for their early morning flight.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Education
cbs4local.com

Storm chances return first week of October to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week with increasing moisture moving in. Shower and storm activity will return by Tuesday evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Of The Night#Flex#American Football#Highschoolsports#Montwood
cbs4local.com

New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cbs4local.com

Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County can not issue $346M in certificates of obligations for hospital district

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in the county have signed on to those petitions," Christina Sanchez, an assistant county attorney, said.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy