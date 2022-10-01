Read full article on original website
Mariachi Orgullo of Bowie High School proud to showcase Mexican culture
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15 and for many kids in the Borderland they make sure to recognize their culture not just in their day to day lives but in what they chose to do at school. Mariachi music for many is the...
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
Cots set up at El Paso airport for migrants waiting overnight for flights
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside the "La Placita" at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the airport while they wait for their early morning flight.
Texas governor gives condolences after Texas National Guard soldier dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas governor Greg Abbott gave his condolences after a Texas National Guard soldier died. The soldier is believed to died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass. If ruled a suicide, the death would be the first suspected suicide linked to the Operation...
LIST: Halloween events, attractions that are open in El Paso during Oct. 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is almost here and there are a variety of events taking place in El Paso area to get you in the spooky spirit. KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror in far east El Paso:. There is the Resident Evil house and The Devil's Asylum...
Storm chances return first week of October to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Borderland will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week with increasing moisture moving in. Shower and storm activity will return by Tuesday evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
Migrants shot in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, Mexican Consulate in El Paso says
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two migrants who were reportedly shot by two men in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, according to The Mexican Consulate in El Paso. Michael and Mark Sheppard were arrested Thursday after authorities said one of them opened fire, killing one man and shooting...
1 person hospitalized following shooting in east El Paso; victims uncooperative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in east El Paso, according to police. Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting sometime around midnight Tuesday morning at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. Police officials said...
New Mexico lawmakers consider raising taxes on alcohol
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. CBS4 on your side spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
Virtual reality goggles to allow students to tour El Paso Holocaust Museum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in the Borderland will soon be to view virtual exhibits at the El Paso Holocaust Museum. The Junior League of El Paso donated 500 virtual reality goggles and iPads to the museum in downtown. The goggles will allow students to take a virtual...
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants released from El Paso County Jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two men accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County were released from the El Paso County Jail on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the twin brothers are being held at the Hudspeth County Jail, where one of them used to work.
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
Shop local celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrates 5 years of local. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers can enjoy food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
Las Cruces' decision to keep cannabis buffers most likely unable to be appealed
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Dispensaries in Las Cruces will have to continue abiding by a city zone buffer after the city council decided to keep the mandated 300-foot distance requirement between other dispensaries and family residential areas. "They actually have a resolution that was brought forth by the...
Man barricaded in home after police attempt to serve warrant, Las Cruces PD spokesman says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man barricaded himself in a home in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson. Police responded to a trailer home near the 6000 block of Sunny Lane to serve a warrant, the spokesperson said. New Mexico State Police was...
El Paso County can not issue $346M in certificates of obligations for hospital district
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in the county have signed on to those petitions," Christina Sanchez, an assistant county attorney, said.
WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after in a crash involving a semi-truck occurred Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash that took place on Global Reach Drive near Walter...
